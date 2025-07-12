Lions roar just in time for first Test with thrashing of AUNZ Invitational XV

AUNZ Invitational XV 0 British & Irish Lions 48

The Lions have begun to truly roar at last, and just ahead of the Test Series too. Pitching up in the picturesque Adelaide Oval on a lovely evening in South Australia with nine of the starting XV which had underperformed against the Waratahs just a week ago, this was a significant and morale-boosting step up in quality.

After a whirlwind five games in five different cities in 15 days, the squad will now pitch up in Brisbane without the distraction or impediment of another midweek game feeling a whole lot better about themselves.

Whereas the Lions showed clear signs that their rugby is taking shape, the AUNZ Invitational XV looked what they were, and the Lions had sometimes previously looked; namely a makeshift assembly of talented individuals drawn from different countries.

The scrum and lineout were rock solid, and the breakdown much better, as was the more assured and sometimes slick handling, while the defence was altogether tighter.

As a consequence, perhaps more of this Lions selection will feature in the First Test match day squad than perhaps even Andy Farrell himself had anticipated.

Chief among those to put their hands up to face the Wallabies was Mack Hansen with a hugely industrious, purposeful and skilful all-round trademark performance of roving wing play – good in the air, covering the back field sharply, popping up everywhere, bringing others into the game and carrying elusively. Definitely food for Farrell’s thoughts.

Huw Jones again demonstrated his X-factor on the ball which, given concerns about Garry Ringrose, was additionally significant, as was a vibrant, spring-heeled display by the squad’s one fit, recognised fullback Hugo Keenan, who looked much more like his old self on his second outing. With Sione Tuipulotu playing himself into form, a Scottish 10-12-13 is now a distinct possibility, while a very polished cameo by Owen Farrell underlined his potential worth to a fourth Lions series.

The pick of the pack were Ben Earl, their leading carrier in his 62 minutes, Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan. Beirne’s early withdrawal looked like another pointer to the Test 23, as did Andrew Porter being left on the bench for 80 minutes.

From the very off, there was an altogether different intent and energy and, most importantly, accuracy about this Lions’ performance, so much that you could almost feel the sense of deflation among the home crowd.

[ Lions ratings v AUNZ Invitational XV: Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen impressOpens in new window ]

Hugo Keenan of British & Irish Lions is tackled by Ngani Laumape. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty

The third try of that three-try salvo in the opening quarter prompted Andy Farrell, who had hitherto cut a frustrated figure behind is glass cages in these Australian grounds, to applaud animatedly in the Lions coaches’ box.

The chief difference between the two sides was as much mental as physical, with the Lions far more “in the moment” and alert to possibilities than their opponents.

Keenan retrieved a sliced touch finder and jogged purposefully along the touchline before taking a quick throw infield into Ben White, in sync with his fullback on debut. The scrumhalf transferred to Jones, who tipped the ball back outside to give Duhan van der Merwe an easy finish.

Keenan made another good carry in the build up to Hansen tipping on to Jones close to the gain line, and the clear-out from Hansen and Cowan-Dickie opened the way for White to pick and scamper in under the posts from the 22.

The Lions had to put in a couple of strong defensive sets before striking again, patiently putting together a passage of six phases – not a common aspect of their play previously. Then slick hands by Sione Tuipulotu, Finn Smith and Hansen, coming across his wing to give the final pass, gave van der Merwe a run-in for his second.

They might have had a fourth when Hansen again across from his wing after another big carry from Jones but Cowan-Dickie couldn’t hold the offload with a try abegging, leaving hem with three tries from six visits to the opposition 22 and the Invitational side nine from two.

But the half ended with prolonged treatment for Cowan-Dickie before he was stretchered off after he went low in a tackle on Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and came off worse.

The Lions dispelled any notion of a contest on the resumption when keeping their defensive shape before Jones latched on to a loose pass by Aidan Ross and Hansen reclaimed possession. From an ensuing tap penalty, Ronan Kelleher stepped away, White stepped forward passed to Ben Earl, who pulled the ball back for Tuipulotu to carve through the weak tackle of Ngani Laumape.

Past the hour, the Lions began to accelerate away. Off a lineout Owen Farrell carried hard and kept the ball alive for Earl to make more inroads before Scott Cummings crashed over.

A quick trick play at the front of a close-range lineout saw Kelleher finish strongly from Pierre Schoeman’s return pass. Owen Farrell had plenty of nice touches on the ball and from his well weighted grubber in behind Harry McLaughin-Phillips fumbled close to his own line for Henry Pollock to pounce.

Scoring sequence: 7 mins van der Merwe try 0-5; 10 mins White try, F Smith con 0-12; 21 mins van der Merwe try 0-17; (half-time 0-17); 43 mins Tuipulotu try, F Smith con 0-2461 mins Cummings try, M Smith con 0-31; 64 mins van der Merwe try 0-36; 69 mins Kelleher try 0-41; 76 mins Pollock try, M Smith con 0-48.

AUNZ Invitational XV: Shaun Stevenson, AJ Lam, Ngani Laumape, David Havili, Marika Koroiete; Tane Edmed, Folau Fakatava; Aidan Ross, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Shannon Frizell, Pete Samu, Hoskins Sotutu.

Replacements: Kurt Eklund for Paenga-Amosa, Greg Dyer for Toomaga-Allen (both half-time), Jock Campbell for Koroiete (45 mins), Harry McLaughin-Phillips for Lam (47 mins), Josh Fusitu’a for Ross (50 mins), Matt Philip for Blyth, Kalani Thomas for Fakatava (56 mins), Joe Brial for Sotutu (62 mins).

Sinbinned: Fusitu’a (80 mins).

British & Irish Lions: Hugo Keenan (Ireland); Mack Hansen (Ireland), Huw Jones (Scotland), Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), Duhan van Der Merwe (Scotland); Fin Smith (England), Ben White (Scotland); Pierre Schoeman (Scotland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Will Stuart (England), James Ryan (Ireland), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland) (capt), Henry Pollock (England), Jac Morgan (Wales), Ben Earl (England).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Ireland) for Cowan-Dickie (37 mins), Finlay Bealham (Ireland) for Stuart, Marcus Smith (England) for F Smith, Owen Farrell (England) for Jones (all 50 mins), Scott Cummings (Scotland) for Beirne (59 mins), Josh van der Flier (Ireland) for Earl (63 mins), Alex Mitchell (England) for Keenan (75 mins).

Not used: Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland),

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)