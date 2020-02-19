Gordon D’Arcy: Digging deep only recipe for Twickenham success

If Ireland do not match the home side physically, they are sure to be overwhelmed

Gordon D'Arcy

Ireland’s Tommy Bowe celebrates as he scores the late match-winning try against England at Twickenham in 2010. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Twickenham will never change for me.

Strolling up to RFU headquarters on Sunday I know the same uncomfortable feeling will creep to the surface. You don’t feel respected. An amphitheatre designed to intimidate. That’s who they are; ‘the mighty England welcoming Irish lambs to the slaughter’ is the only way they know how to play hosts.

