Canterbury boss Scott Robertson eyeing up the All Blacks job

‘The job doesn’t come up too often. When it does, you have to have a real good look at it’
Cantebury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson pictured with assistant Ronan O’Gara. Photograph: John Davidson/Inpho/Photosport

Cantebury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson pictured with assistant Ronan O’Gara. Photograph: John Davidson/Inpho/Photosport

 

Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson will wait for New Zealand counterpart Steve Hansen to make a decision on his future before taking a “good look” at the All Blacks role.

Hansen, who guided New Zealand to a World Cup triumph in 2015 and is contracted until the end of next year’s tournament in Japan, is expected to announce his long-term plans in the coming weeks.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt was widely touted as a potential successor to Hansen but the New Zealander announced on Monday that he would quit coaching after the Japan World Cup to focus on his family.

Robertson, who guided the Crusaders to back-to-back Super Rugby titles in the last two years, is out of contract at the end of 2019 and seen as a strong candidate to replace Hansen, along with Wales coach Warren Gatland and All Blacks assistant Ian Foster.

“The All Blacks job doesn’t come up too often. When it does, you have to have a real good look at it,” Robertson, who has coached New Zealand’s under-20 side, told local media on Tuesday.

“The decision from Steve (Hansen) will play a really big part of it.

“The biggest thing for me, that’s served me well, is the patience side of it, and the ability to get your timing right.

“I’ve got a great job at the moment and I’ve got a big decision in the next three or four months -- what’s going to happen in 2020, and I’ll just see where the cards fall with other coaches and just see what opportunities there are.”

Schmidt has transformed second-ranked Ireland into genuine World Cup contenders and a team without fear of the All Blacks, who they beat 16-9 in Dublin earlier this month.

However, former All Blacks loose forward Robertson sympathised with Schmidt’s decision to bow out after Japan.

“He’s a great coach, and obviously he’s made a family decision,” Robertson said.

“He might just need a year or two before he fills the tank again, but I know international rugby does take its toll.

“It’s rare that you go out on your own terms, and he’s gone out on his own terms this time. Good on him. It’s a big call and he’s done the right thing for him and his family.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.