Connacht falter after dominant start as Ospreys claim dramatic Challenge Cup opener

Challenge Cup: Ospreys 24 Connacht 21

With pride at stake for the Ospreys amid uncertainty over their future, the home side delivered a dominant second-half performance to take the spoils against Connacht in this opening European Challenge Cup fixture.

Not a happy hunting ground for Stuart Lancaster’s outfit where Connacht lost 43-40 on their last visit, the odds of qualifying from their group have become considerably trickier when they host the Black Lion before a critical away fixture against Montpellier.

Connacht led at the break by 21-5 having dominated proceedings bar the last few minutes. A host of penalties provided Lancaster’s side with the opportunity to secure field position and possession, and helped by the wind at their backs, they eventually made it count in the 10th minute when Finlay Bealham delivered a well-worked try and Sean Naughton added the extras.

The second try was bagged within seven minutes, capitalising on an Ospreys’ yellow card. On this occasion Connacht opted to run. Bundee Aki was instrumental in making the hard yards before Sean Jansen crossed for the score and it was looking even better when Jack Aungier added the third try on 20 minutes. With Naughton adding both conversions, the visitors looked well in control leading 21-0.

A yellow card for Ospreys’ Garyn Phillips had the effect of sparking the home side into life and Harri Deaves opened the hosts’ scoring before the break. By the 56th minute they added a second from a tap penalty - Phil Cokanasiga crossing and Dan Edwards converting. And, with the wind and increasing rain in the home side’s favour, it changed the game’s dynamic.

A yellow card for Denis Buckley did not help the visitors, and within minutes the Ospreys grabbed a try through Ryan Smith, with Edwards converting. With just three points between the sides, it was the hosts who were on the front foot, more so when Connacht opted to kick for the posts in difficult conditions and missed.

It added impetus to the hosts who did everything to grab the winning score. That came in the 75th minute through Iestyn Hopkins and with it the lead for the first time.

Now on the back foot, Connacht could not deliver the win that seemed assured in a dominant opening half, making qualification a more complex scenario.

Ospreys: J Walsh, D Kasende, E Boshoff, P Cokanasiga, I Hopkins, D Edwards, R Morgan-Williams, G Phillips, S Parry (c), T Botha, R Davies, R Smith, J Ratti, H Deaves, R Moriarty. Replacements: G Thomas for Garyn (37 mins), K Giles for K (54), R Henry for Botha (51), H Sutton for Parry (67).

Connacht: S Naughton, S Jennings, S Gilbert, B Aki (c), F Treacy, J Carty, B Murphy, D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, J Joyce, D O’Connor, J Murphy, S O’Brien, S Jansen. Replacements: J Aungier for Bealham (12 mins), H West for Jennings (HT), E de Buitlear for Heffernan (48), J Murphy for P Boyle (48), J Duggan for Buckley (49), D Murray for Joyce (58), S Walsh for Gilbert (73), C Reilly for Murphy (70).

Referee: Evan Urruzmendi

