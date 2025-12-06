Champions Cup live updates: Munster play Bath at The Rec

29 Mins: A nice bit of shirt pulling after the next lineout sees Munster just a few yards short of a try. Will Stuart is yellow-carded.

28 Mins: Things are steadily getting better for Munster. They have settled into it now, and inside Bath’s 22 for the second time with a lineout. Bath lucky to get away without a yellow, as the referee says they are “back on the warning now”, leaving Munster to wonder when the last warning expired.

24 Mins: After a horror start, Munster can take some hope from the fact that they scored in their first foray into Bath’s 22. Munster scrum inside their 22 for a knock-on from the restart.

23 Mins: Try for Munster! Edwin Odogbo batters his way through the Bath forwards. Hanrahan converts.

22 Mins: Finally some good work by Munster, driving into the Bath 22, and winning a penalty. They kick for the corner.

18 Mins: Try for Bath! That’s the bonus point for Bath. Tom Dunn gets this one after Bath dominate a maul. This has been a rout so far. Nice kick from Russell again.

17 Mins: Beirne is back on, straight in for a Bath scrum for a knock-on. But it makes no difference, as the English champions win the penalty and kick for the corner.

16 Mins: Tadgh Beirne will be livid watching on, as Bath have used the extra man to create a massive lead. A Munster kick goes right through the back of the dead ball line, leaving Bath in a great position inside the Munster half.

12 Mins: Try for Bath! Arundell with this one, after the ball popped out of Munster hands. A great kick in behind was held up on the wet ground, and the winger got his hands on it for an easy finish. Then Finn Russell does his thing, converting from a tight angle.

10 Mins: Try for Bath! Miles Reid gets over the line to finish off the move after that scrum. So dominant so far from the home side.

9 Mins: A really dour start for Munster, this time the lineout isn’t straight and Bath have a scrum about 15 yards from the line. Munster’s scrum is now without Beirne too.

8 Mins: The Munster lineout has been a disaster so far, with Bath winning three out of four. The English champions all over it so far, and the crowd are right behind them.

6 Mins: Penalty try for Bath! And Tadgh Beirne is sinbinned for swimming through the side. It started from a great kick from Spencer, the scrum half having a super start so far.

4 Mins: Early penalty for Munster from the lineout, and they advance to the 22, but Bath win the contest. They clear it into touch, but then follow up and win another Munster lineout.

2 Mins: We’re underway in Bath now, as Munster get their hands on the ball early. It’s incredibly slippy, with the rain thundering down.

There’s a very strong Munster contingent in Bath tonight for this clash. Less than 10 minutes out from kick-off at The Rec.

Here’s Conor Murray’s take on Van Graan’s reign as Munster coach.

And more from Gerry Thornley, as he reassesses Bath coach Johann Van Grann’s tenure as Munster manager.

Munster’s history of upsetting the odds will leave them with no fear of English champions, writes Gerry Thornley.

Gerry Thornley spoke to Munster’s Tom Farrell ahead of their Champions Cup opener in Bath.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions Cup match between Munster and Bath at The Rec, kickoff there is at 8pm.

Ciarán Kirk will join to give you live updates after the conclusion of the Leinster match against Harlequins. Leinster not having their own way there, 24-21 after 58 minutes, will be a tight finish.

It’s a tough task for Munster against a Bath team that includes stars like Scotland’s star outhalf Finn Russell. But winning would put them well on their way to a strong Champions Cup season.

Here are the lineups:

Bath: Tom de Glanville; Joe Cokanasiga, Max Ojomoh, Cameron Redpath, Henry Arundell; Finn Russell, Ben Spencer (capt); Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, Quinn Roux, Charlie Ewels, Josh Bayliss, Guy Pepper, Miles Reid.

Replacements: Kepu Tuipulotu, Francois van Wyk, Thomas du Toit, Ross Molony, Ted Hill, Tom Carr-Smith, Santi Carreras, Sam Underhill.

Munster: Shane Daly; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Farrell, Dan Kelly, Thaakir Abrahams; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; Michael Milne, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tom Ahern; Tadhg Beirne (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Ala’alatoa, Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhán Quinn, Ethan Coughlan, Alex Nankivell, Alex Kendellen.