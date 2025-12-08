Vodafone and ATU win €4.6m EU backing for digital apprenticeships

Vodafone Ireland and Atlantic Technological University have won €4.6 million EU backing to develop digital training for building apprentices. Photograph: iStockphoto

Vodafone Ireland and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) have won €4.6 million from the European Union to develop digital training for engineering and construction apprentices in the west of Ireland.

They are developing a system based at ATU’s Co Donegal campus with Italian tech company FifthIngenium that will combine classroom teaching with remote and virtual training for students.

They have secured €4.6 million for the project from the EU Connecting Europe Facility’s digital fund which, along with their own investment, will bring the total spend on the plan to €6.25 million, said a statement on Monday.

ATU, Vodafone and FifthIngenium will develop virtual construction labs allowing students to practice building using digital models, systems that simulate real building environments and 3D video streaming to teach technical skills.

The initiative will make education “more accessible, especially for people living in rural areas or those balancing work, study and apprenticeship programmes”, they said.

Vodafone and ATU noted that the Government recently pledged to promote careers in construction by expanding apprenticeships, boosting recruitment and improving training opportunities.

James Lawless, Minister for Further and Higher Education, will launch the programme on Monday.

The Republic needs “skilled talent in construction and engineering”, he said in advance of the launch.

“By enabling access to high-quality training nationwide, we are ensuring that Ireland is equipped to deliver the projects that will shape our future,” said Mr Lawless.

Sheila Kavanagh, network director at Vodafone Ireland, said access to training depends on strong digital infrastructure.

“This initiative will give us the ability to train people faster and smarter,” she added.

Prof Graham Heaslip of ATU predicted the project has the potential to revolutionise training.

He added that it demonstrates the university’s ability to attract international industry partners.

Roberto Mangano, chief operations officer at FifthIngenium, said the project is an important step in modernising apprenticeships and giving engineers and construction professionals the digital skills they need.

The partners secured the EU cash with the aid of Vodafone’s Connected Education Programme.

ATU has campuses in Donegal, Galway and Sligo. Its Co Donegal base will pilot the digital apprenticeship project.