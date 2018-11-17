Bundee Aki’s decision to choose Ireland makes him a target for All Blacks
Focused world champions will have Auckland-born Connacht star firmly in their sights
Bundee Aki: will be the focus of special attention when Ireland take on the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Johnny Sexton is arguably the greatest and definitely the crankiest in Ireland’s celebrated lineage of outhalves.
Every so often, the commentators will reference former number 10s, recalling Jack Kyle or the sinewy magic of Ollie Campbell; always Ronan O’Gara leaning into the drop-kick against Wales. Tony Ward, Paul Dean, Michael Kiernan, Eric Elwood, David Humphreys: even in the bleakest years, Ireland could be relied upon to field a classy number 10.