With the Lions away in Australia, Ireland debutants have real chance to shine against Portugal

Ireland captain Craig Casey practises his kicks in preparation for the game against Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

Portugal v Ireland

Estádio Nacional do Jamor stadium (7pm Irish time, live on Virgin Media)

Players stopped to read the plaque dedicated to Celtic’s Lisbon Lions who beat Inter Milan 2-1 to win football’s 1967 European Cup, before emerging from the dressingroom area into the drizzle, taking time to absorb the panorama, the landmark concrete amphitheatre with just a single, small covered stand.

Coincidentally, Celtic are in the Portuguese capital before making the journey south to play Sporting CP in the Algarve next week. A few of their supporters took time out to make the pilgrimage, no doubt slightly bemused to see the rugby posts at either end of what is a pristine playing surface. The presence of the Ireland rugby team drew a few questions.

[ Paul O’Connell shakes up Ireland starting XV for Portugal as Jamie Osborne leaves for the Lions ]

There won’t be quite the same atmosphere on Saturday as there was 58 years ago, only 8,000 tickets having been sold in the 37,000-capacity stadium.

Portugal, who won hearts and minds at the 2023 World Cup in France with the quality of their attacking rugby under former French wing and then head coach Patrice Lagisquet, haven’t been quite the same force since then.

New Zealander Simon Mannix, once an assistant at Munster, took over head coach position in April 2024. Portugal have played two tier-one nations since then, losing 64-21 to South Africa almost a year ago and to Scotland 59-21 last November. In both matches they demonstrated flashes of that creative spark, particularly in the back three.

Ireland captain Craig Casey recalled how Portugal had caused their fair share of problems in a World Cup warm-up game behind closed doors and that “they ripped us up at times”. Most of the Portuguese players ply their trade in the French Pro D2 or Federale 1.

The Irish scrumhalf then proceeded to charm the local media by producing his homework. “Their 15, [Nuno] Sousa Guedes, is absolutely class. His feet are absolutely electric.” Wing Simão Bento was “a very good player as well”, he said, also praising Vincent Pinto. “I played against him [when he played] for France U20s. We know them quite well.”

Casey said: “Their seven, Nicolas Martins, is a huge threat at the breakdown, an awesome player. He is their talisman, and they will look to their 12 as well, their captain [Tomás Appleton]. We know how special this game is for them, but it is also special for us too.”

Alex Kendellen is put through his paces during training at the Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, on Friday. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

The Irish players wished Jamie Osborne “viagens seguras” – safe travels – as he set off to hook up with the Lions in Australia. The principal beneficiary is Hugh Gavin, one of three players making their debut, alongside wing Shayne Bolton and flanker Alex Kendellen.

The inside centre role might be a better fit for 21-year-old Gavin in the medium term, but the majority of senior matches he has played for Connacht have been in the 13 jersey. He’s got a very calming presence in Stuart McCloskey alongside him in the midfield.

Ireland’s interim head coach Paul O’Connell had a word for all three of the “newbies”.

He said Gavin was “a big guy, fast, able to beat people, has that little bit of X-factor that we’d love to have more of in the team”.

“It’s only when you really see someone in training, see someone in a match that you’re going through with a real fine-tooth comb, you see the qualities they have.

“I think his [Kendellen’s] ability as an athlete is pretty special. His acceleration, his speed is very high and that’s a real point of difference.”

Talking about Bolton, he said: “He’s excellent with ball in hand and has the ability to beat people one-on-one and we haven’t had a massive amount of that in the past. It’s great to give him a chance and get him on the road to development. He’s had some great GPS scores in training in terms of his speed.”

Ireland players train at the Estádio Nacional do Jamor on Friday. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

Nine new caps over the two Tests is arguably the figure that commands the most attention, but there is so much more, as O’Connell has already pointed out, in the development of individuals with fewer than 10 caps, an opportunity given to play Test rugby and to further develop unit skills like that of the young frontrow, for example.

While Andy Farrell has more pressing concerns in Australia, he is watching and has been in touch. The Ireland players on the Lions tour will be keeping a weather eye on Portugal. The premise for the tour to Georgia and Portugal was to ascertain the depth in the Ireland playing roster a little over two years out from a World Cup and to see what players deserve further consideration for the four-game November series.

Players talking about leaving a jersey in a better place. That’s their challenge. Shine within the system. No complacency.

Portugal: N Sousa Guedes; S Bento; V Pinto, T Appleton, M C Pinto; H Aubry, H Camacho; D Costa, L Begic, D H Ferreira; A R Andrade, P Ferreira; D Wallis, N Martins, D Pinheiro. Replacements: A Cunha, P S Lopes, M Souto, G Costa, F Almeida, V Baptista, A Campos, G Aviragnet.

Ireland: J O’Brien (Leinster); T O’Brien (Leinster), H Gavin (Connacht), S McCloskey (Bangor), S Bolton (Connacht); J Crowley (Munster), C Casey (Munster, capt); J Boyle (Leinster), G McCarthy (Leinster), T Clarkson (Leinster); T Ahern (Munster), D Murray (Connacht); R Baird (Leinster), A Kendellen (Munster), C Prendergast (Connacht). Replacements: T Stewart (Ulster), Michael Milne (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), C Izuchukwu (Ulster), M Deegan (Leinster), B Murphy (Connacht), C Frawley (Leinster), C Nash (Munster).

Referee: A Leal (England)