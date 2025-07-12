Ronan O’Gara: ‘I think this tour is about the Lions being the best version of themselves’

When Ronan O’Gara landed in Brisbane on Wednesday of last week after his economy class, long-haul trek from La Rochelle, he was caught by surprise. He’d presumed that, as usual, he would be doing prematch, half-time and post-match punditry on Sky Sports’ coverage of the Reds-Lions match. But, instead, he was to be co-commentator alongside Miles Harrison and Dan Biggar. In his various stints as a TV pundit, he’d never been a co-commentator before and he was also jet-lagged and whacked.

But, “infused with coffee”, he actually found co-commentary “way better”, “more challenging” and that “it comes out naturally”. And besides, the more of ROG, the better.

Former outhalves generally see the game and impart more information about a match than most other retired players, and certainly the O’Gara-Biggar double act has raised the bar.

O’Gara describes Biggar as “extremely impressive for a guy who’s just retired. No grieving period. A lot of players, I think, struggle retiring. They’re so well treated in Ireland. And then it’s an awful bang. It’s a massive fall off a cliff, although it’s different from my time. A lot of guys nowadays are prepared for what’s coming next.

“But the player has to accept that he’s not a star asset any more. He’s retired. They won’t be falling over you. That’s what happens when you retire. Be very grateful for what you have but your time is over. There’s a business to the sport as well. The show must go on. It’s on to the next kid now.”

O’Gara, who travelled back to La Rochelle on Thursday, revealed an ulterior motive for his eight-day trek through Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide for the Lions’ matches against the Reds, the Waratahs and the Brumbies.

“It’s built around getting to see coaches when I’m here,” he says.

His passion for the game and coaching La Rochelle remains undimmed. He’s just had his most trying season as a coach, when a winless nine-game run was arrested by five victories in a row only for a last-day loss in Pau to deny them a play-off place by one point. But it’s made him even hungrier for next season’s rebuild and twin assault on a first Bouclier de Brennus and third Champions Cup under his watch. Their preseason begins on Monday and although players will make a scattered return, critically his key men will have a proper preseason.

Dan Biggar and Ronan O'Gara providing punditry at the Queensland Reds vs British & Irish Lions match at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on July 2nd. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

He spent time with the Canberra Raiders Rugby League team on Monday, with the Brumbies on Tuesday and on Wednesday caught up with Stephen Larkham. Munster will “always be home” and O’Gara was fascinated to hear Larkham’s thoughts on his three years there.

Larkham revealed that, due to the northern hemisphere winter, his time at Munster taught him more about game management, and the pair discussed at length whether to play with the wind in the first or second period.

“The French love taking the wind and imposing, while I’d always be of the mentality that it takes maybe 20 minutes to find the rhythm and so play into the wind and have it at your back coming home, because of the way I could manage a game. But he thinks about that long and hard. It was just good to chat because he’s someone that I obviously played against and himself and [George] Gregan were special. Yeah, very special.”

O’Gara’s sense of anticipation about the forthcoming series is heightened by his huge admiration of Andy Farrell and Joe Schmidt, although he doesn’t seem to envy the former’s challenge in building a team from scratch.

“There was a gulf in class last night,” he says of the Lions’ 36-24 win over the Brumbies on Wednesday. “But that wasn’t evident on the scoreboard, and it’s something that the Lions have to get better at. You look at the raw ingredients and there’s massive talent in one team. But it’s tough, I would think, coaching that team.”

“It’s still a big show, the Lions,” he says, “but I think they just have to be careful that it just doesn’t become elite. The cost is very expensive. Rugby needs an audience. It shouldn’t just be if you have a big salary.”

This is a particularly telling point as the availability of tickets for all three Tests, returned from Britain & Ireland and too expensive for Australians to snap up, suggests that the series has been overhyped by the Lions’ machine and that supporters of both teams have been turned off by overpriced ticketing, hotels and travel.

O’Gara notes there was more “Li-ons” chanting at warm-up games on the three tours he undertook as a player to Australia in 2001, New Zealand in 2005 and South Africa in 2009. “I hear it’s very expensive to travel over and even getting tickets over here.”

O’Gara’s fourth game on the ’01 tour was the win over the Brumbies when he declined to assume the placekicking duties from Matt Dawson. The latter publicly expressed his gratitude after landing his redemptory match-winning conversion days after incurring the wrath of Graham Henry and Donal Lenihan for his public critique of the tour in a newspaper diary. O’Gara wanted Dawson to retain the placekicking because, as one himself, he’d hate to have had it taken away from him.

“There’s nothing worse in life than handing the kicking tee to someone. You may as well take away your genitals as a man. That’s your DNA. That’s why there’s kickers and there’s pressure kickers. I think I can happily say I fall into the pressure kickers category, not at that stage but over my career. And that’s a very select group because pressure hits rarely. And at the start of my career, I wasn’t able for it. But at the end of my career, I nearly needed it,” he says, adding how he tried to pass on his experience to Richie Mo’unga, not without disagreements between the two, while assistant coach at the Crusaders.

Waratahs' Duncan McRae and Ronan O'Gara of the British Lions clash during the tour match in Sydney in June 2001. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Allsport/Getty Images

Alas, O’Gara’s ’01 tour will always be remembered for that vicious flurry of punches by Duncan McRae in the Waratahs match.

“I have no problem talking about any of that. It’s weird because the kids saw it at home – now you can get everything on YouTube – and they were like: ‘Dad, why didn’t you hit him back?’” he recalls, laughing. “I said, I don’t know, I ask myself the same question.”

He adds: “There’s loads of moments that you’d like to change, but they shape you.”

O’Gara will always have regrets about conceding the penalty which Morné Steyn landed in the second Test to seal the 2009 series.

“But one thing which, with hindsight, I’m proud of is that it never came into my head to kick the ball out for a drawn series. I would just never be like that as a player or as a coach. You go for it. And I’ve been lucky and I got a massive return with that in coaching and playing.

“To kick it out? No. But to contest it in the air you need to be smarter. It was a stupid decision to play a guy in the air. And you wish you could change that. I kicked it well, because even I could get under it,” he notes, ironically.

“But that’s what happens in live sport and the big regret is that it was Paulie’s team and Paulie’s a great mate, and it meant so much. You hate letting down guys that you like and respect.”

O’Gara describes the New Zealand of 2005 as the best All Blacks side ever, “and the best performance by a 10 was in Wellington”, he adds in reference to Dan Carter’s virtuoso 33-point haul in the second Test.

“He redefined outhalf play, even to this day; kicking, running, a tactical masterclass.”

Dan Carter helping the All Blacks to a 3-0 series victory against the Lions in 2005. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

By the time of his third Lions tour O’Gara had won the Heineken Cup in ’06 and ’08, and the Grand Slam in ‘09, but was aware that Stephen Jones was Warren Gatland’s Welsh outhalf.

“I get it as a coach now. He gave the keys of the ‘camion’, as they say in France, because he had more familiarity as a coach with his 10.”

As for the Lions of 2025, O’Gara says: “They haven’t hit their straps or close to it yet. All the pieces of the jigsaw aren’t fitting together and that takes time. They’re very good players but the difficult task is putting them together.”

He cites the concession of the Brumbies’ last try when the Lions were outnumbered on the blindside of a scrum as an example. And another when Tadhg Furlong sprinted off the line off turnover ball, because that’s how he’s coached by Jacques Nienaber, but team-mates “jockeyed”, or stayed connected.

“He’s expecting his team-mates in blue to do the exact same, and you leave the outside, which is admirable. But when half do one thing and half do the other, that’s when problems come. And that’s exactly what’s happening with players from different countries because they’re not robots. To detrain takes 21 days, minimum, to get back to neutral.”

It’s the same with the ball when trying to “stay in the flow” or “stay in motion”, he adds. “It’s putting aside everyone’s egos to put the team first.” But he’s in no doubt that this team has the potential to click.

Furthermore, Noah Lolesio is a “massive” loss to the Wallabies as he was Schmidt’s “go-to man” at outhalf, while O’Gara believes that Finn Russell has progressed his game. “He’s added a game management side to his game; it’s not just all play, play, play. He’s rewarding his forwards, giving them five-metre lineouts. That’s big.”

He’s also genuinely in awe of Jamison Gibson-Park’s all-round game, tempo and decision-making. Still, O’Gara says a Wallabies team strengthened by his own Will Skelton, Rob Valetini and Jake Gordon has to be respected, and also one coached by Schmidt.

Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt before the international Test match between Australia and Fiji in Newcastle, Australia on July 6th. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

“I think he’s on his own in his capacity to pick holes in the opposition. That’s a fantastic skill. I haven’t got to that stage of my career yet. If you’re playing 35 games a year with 40 players, I need to get ‘us’ right, but in the Test game, you have to do that.”

Cue O’Gara’s own Lions team choice for the first Test.

“I’d finish with Porter, Sheehan and Furlong, with Genge, Kelleher and Stuart to start. Itoje will start with McCarthy, and I’d go Beirne, Conan and Van der Flier, then Gibson-Park, Russell, Aki-Ringrose, Lowe, Freeman and Keenan.”

But for Blair Kinghorn’s injury, O’Gara would have considered a 7-1 bench split, given the Toulouse player can cover outhalf.

“I would still have a massive impact bench. I would go 6-2. As well as Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, I’d have James Ryan, Pollock and Earl, and then Mitchell and Owen Farrell. Tactically I’m very happy with the backs. The only change would be for an injury. But Pollock against a tiring defence and Earl, after Conan has done the donkey work, could do real damage.”

Building a lineout, O’Gara believes, requires Beirne while “McCarthy will hop off Will [Skelton], which will be interesting. Ollie Chessum is in form but you can only pick 23 and Beirne’s capacity to pick his moment is a point of difference. But people don’t appreciate that this is very, very difficult for Andy Farrell.”

Yet, in conclusion, O’Gara still maintains: “There’s no doubt the Lions should win. It’s not Australia from 20 years ago. They’re eighth in the world. I think it would be very different touring South Africa or New Zealand, and you have to say that.

“But there’s huge excitement in anticipation of this series and I think this tour is about the Lions being the best version of themselves. That’s what people at home want to see.”