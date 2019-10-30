All change for Wales and All Blacks in game of farewells

Rugby World Cup third-place playoff: Wales v New Zealand

Kick-off: 9am Irish time, Friday. Venue: Tokyo Stadium. On TV: Live on Eir Sport and ITV.

Wales have made nine changes for Friday night’s World Cup bronze medal match, which will mark Warren Gatland’s departure after 12 years in charge. The coach has kept a core of experience with Alun Wyn Jones leading the side on his 134th appearance for Wales, backed up by fellow Lions Jonathan Davies, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty.

But players who have had a minor role at the tournament in Japan, such as Hallam Amos, Nicky Smith and James Davies, will also get an outing, along with Owen Lane who arrived last week as a replacement for Liam Williams.

Wales have not beaten New Zealand since 1953 and have lost all 11 Tests to the All Blacks since Gatland, who is returning home to coach the Chiefs after the tournament, took charge at the end of 2007.

“I never thought I would be in Wales for 12 years,” said Gatland. “I have been incredibly lucky to coach the players I have and work with such an incredible backroom staff. It has been very challenging but worthwhile. It is the end of an era for a lot of people and I am so proud of this group.

“It would be easy to throw in the towel but I expect the players to lift themselves after losing a semi-final when they did not give up and had the chance to win.”

New Zealand made eight changes from the side that was overwhelmed by England in last Saturday’s semi-final. Kieran Read leads the side from No 8 in his last Test while Ben Smith and Sonny Bill Williams will also have their final outings in the black jersey before moving to play abroad.

“It was a tough team to select because everyone wanted to play,” said the New Zealand head coach, Steve Hansen, who is in charge for the last time. “There has been a lot of external talk about this being a game no one wants, but we can’t wait to play it. Everyone, players and management, wants to show that our last performance was not at the high standard we know we can play at.

“This is a Test match against opponents who will be keen to make a statement. We will need attitude, intent and work ethic. It will be physical and fast and we are looking forward to it. It is another chance to wear the jersey and represent our country with pride.”

Gatland paid tribute to Hansen and said: “What he has achieved as a coach is outstanding. He has made a massive impression on New Zealand rugby and will leave a legacy. He started his international coaching career in Wales and will have learned a lot from that, as I have.”

Gatland prompted a response from his England opposite number Eddie Jones when he said that in the past teams had found it hard in the World Cup to follow up a rousing performance in the semi-final. Jones reminded Gatland he was playing for third place.

“I was reflecting on experiences I have seen in the past,” he said. “In 2011, New Zealand probably looked on the semi with Australia as their final and thought they could win the final against France comfortably. It was a tight game. It was the best I had seen England play for 10 years and I wish them all the best.”

Gatland did not see anything wrong with England’s response to the haka last weekend when they encroached into opposition territory. “I thought it was the perfect response. We have not spoken about what we will do: it might be a W for Wales. The way teams want to respond to it is up to them. I’m just thankful England did not do some Morris dancing.”

Gatland said that full-back Liam Williams, who missed the semi-final after suffering an ankle injury in training, would be out for three months after surgery. His likely return for Saracens is just before the start of the Six Nations.

Wales: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Rhys Patchell, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis; Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt); Justin Tipuric, James Davies, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Aaron Shingler, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Hadleigh Parkes.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Richie Mo’unga; Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (capt).

Replacements: Liam Coltman, Atu Moli, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Matt Todd, Brad Weber, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett.