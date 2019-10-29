Mitchell: England and South Africa are the ‘two most powerful teams’

Attacks win games and defences win tournaments, say the wise and knowing and, of course, defence coaches. But there’s no doubt that one of the great performances of all time in this aspect of the game is a primary reason England are in next Saturday’s World Cup final.

Allowing for the try conceded off their own overthrow, the English defence effectively nullified the All Blacks’ attack, undoubtedly the best in the game, despite the holders trying every trick they knew in last Saturday’s semi-final.

England’s line speed and umbrella defence forced the All Blacks’ playmakers back into the thick of the traffic, while Maro Itoje and the energetic wrecking balls that are Sam Underhill and Tom Curry et al identified New Zealand’s big carriers up the middle.

Behind from the second minute, the All Blacks became rattled. They forced passes and offloads, attacked down the narrowest of blindside channels where they were frequently tackled into touch, and kicked the ball away hurriedly.

As significant as any of the 147 tackles made by England was Manu Tuilagi backing up his second-minute try by shooting out of the line to pick off Beauden Barrett’s skip pass. It drew a line in the sand and, in the view of Brian O’Driscoll, the ripple effects were felt for the rest of the game as England’s big hitters identified the All Blacks’ big carriers in the middle of the pitch.

Outstanding

“England’s defensive tactics and their ability to read situations was outstanding and the best thing that happened to England in that game was Manu Tuilagi getting the intercept early on because they played high in the ‘13’ channel all game. It was Manu, it was Ford, it was Farrell, it was whoever was out there and they just showed up there constantly.

“Because Barrett threw it to Tuilagi, each time Mo’unga and Barrett looked out and just saw an edge on the ‘13’. And the thing is that you still have to throw that pass because good passes will get the edge, but it just sowed the seed of doubt for them to go ‘I’m going to go back inside’ and that was where England wanted them to go, into the teeth.

“I thought it was a defensive masterclass identifying that midfield ruck as well, pinpointing Read, Retallick and Whitelock, and getting big shots on them, and I think when they [All Blacks] looked to their big ball players, their go-to guys, getting smashed back in the tackle it just absolutely reinforced what they were already thinking, that ‘we’re not in this game’. It was one of the most complete performances I’ve ever seen from a team.”

England’s defensive system was the brainchild of John Mitchell, who shut out the brilliant attack designed by an ex-Waikato team-mate Ian Foster (Warren Gatland was the third of that team which thrashed the British and Irish Lions 38-10 in 1993).

Mitchell has coached in Ireland, England, Australia, the United States and South Africa as well as his native New Zealand. He was a year into his second spell in South African rugby, with the Bulls when Eddie Jones called him in the middle of 2018.

“I was still contracted at the time but I had to let the Bulls know I wasn’t going to sign on for another three years so they were going to have to find another coach within a year. That was obviously a stumbling block but we got over that finally.”

In explaining the appeal of the job, Mitchell then gave an insight into Jones that perhaps doesn’t quite tally with his smug public image.

“He’s a very good coach. Why would I not want to associate myself with that kind of person? Secondly, having been with England before and looking at the talent we possess, there was a feeling that I could add and contribute to the team. That all became part of the thinking.

“I also knew Eddie on a personal basis having crossed paths since we both coached Australia and New Zealand way back. He’s always had a kind heart and has always been a guy that has wanted to learn and been willing to share as well.”

Fresh ideas

Given fresh ideas from Mitchell, who has signed for another two years, this England team have been given fresh energy by the flankers, the 21-year-old Tom Curry (who was earning just his 18th cap in the semi-final) and the 22-year-old Sam Underhill (who led the defensive effort in just his 14th Test with 16 tackles).

This included dumping Kieran Read and forcing a match-clinching turnover with another clean hit on Jordie Barrett. Asked how they tackle like they do, Mitchell said: “Jeez . . . well, they’ve got rocks and boulders [points to his shoulders]. They’re in pretty good condition. Jon Clarke [fitness coach] has done an excellent job with them.”

“It’s about timing. They do a lot of numbers in that area as well. What I mean by that is, they’re always doing little pick-ups in those areas. It’s all about controlling the attacker and they’ve got good height as well – they can get lower than most.”

Keeping their tackles down is, said Mitchell, something they work on in training.

A former “8” himself, he has both played and coached with and against pretty much all the great backrowers in the last 40 years. When asked if they reminded him of anyone, Mitchell (who gave Richie McCaw his debut in a man-of-the-match performance in that 40-29 win over Ireland at Lansdowne Road in 2001) said: “There’s a lot of McCaw and a lot of Pocock in them, but they’re quicker. But the game has evolved as well.”

High praise indeed.

Thoughtful and considered, it was hard to quibble with Mitchell’s assertion that this final will be between “the two most powerful teams in the world”.

He emphasised that patience will be an English virtue, while being prepared for more variety in the final.

“When I have watched the Springboks as a kid, played against them, I was lucky to do that in one tour, and played against South African teams and coached them, I guess I used to look at them and think they are the one side in the world that can create pressure like no other team.

“But what is great about that, is that there is now another team that can create that pressure – and that is us. And that is what Springboks rugby has always been built on – that ability to create pressure.

“It is very forward dominated. And they love their scrum, love their lineout drive and love the physical nature of the game. There are so many ways you can play this game and they play it in a particular way and always seem to have an intimidator at number ‘4’ and that is just their way – and it works for them.”

That tour by the Springboks was in 1994.

“I got belted and we got belted as well,” recalled Mitchell of Waikato’s 38-17 defeat. “We played the Lions the year before and they [the Boks] arrived in 94. It was a guy called Adrian Geldenhuys. He had octopus arms I think.”

Did he return the belt to the Springbok lock?

“No, I didn’t! I met him in a lift in Pretoria about a year ago. I hadn’t seen him for a long time – he lives in Port Elizabeth somewhere down there. He got me a beauty. Then the final whistle went and there was Mike Andrews and myself laughing.”

Smiling wryly, Mitchell said: “It was the game in those days.”

John Mitchell’s nomadic coaching CV

* 1994-1995 - Fraser Tech

* 1996 - Ireland (Forwards coach)

* 1996-1999 - Sale Sharks

* 1997-2000 England’ (Forwards coach)

* 1999-2000 London Wasps (Assistant coach)

* 2000 - Waikato B

* 2000-2001 - Chiefs

* 2001-2003 - New Zealand

* 2004-2005 - Waikato

* 2006-2010 - Western Force

* 2010-2012 - Golden Lions

* 2011-2012 - Lions

* 2012 - Sale Sharks (director of rugby)

* 2013-2014 - UKZN (University of KwaZulu-Natal)

* 2016-2017 - United States

* 2017 - Bulls and Blue Bulls

* 2018 - England (defence coach)