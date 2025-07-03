Lions v Waratahs: What time is kick-off and where can I watch it in Ireland?

Who is playing, when and where?

The British & Irish Lions are playing against the New South Wales Waratahs at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Kick-off is at 11am Irish time on Saturday.

How can I watch?

Viewers in Ireland can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage getting under way at 10am. You can also follow our live blog on The Irish Times website.

How are the Lions looking, and what are their chances?

The Lions lost their curtain-raiser game against Argentina in Dublin, before putting 50 past Western Force (54-7) and Reds (52-12). More of the same would be expected against Waratahs, who are eighth out of 11 teams in the Super Rugby table. Certain bookmakers are giving a 40-point handicap.

What is the team news?

After Elliot Daly’s injury, a high-profile replacement has been called up, none other than head coach Andy Farrell’s son, Owen. He doesn’t make the squad for this one though, which includes six Ireland players in the starting XV (Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier) and three more on the bench (Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan). After Sheehan got a go at captaincy in a previous game, the honour falls to Munster man Beirne this time. He will be the seventh Munster captain of the Lions since 2001 (Keith Wood, Ronan O’Gara, Paul O’Connell, Peter O’Mahony, Donncha O’Callaghan and Conor Murray).

Dangerous centre Joseph Sua’ali’i misses out for Waratahs as he is in Australia’s squad to play Fiji, but they have a few Australian internationals including Taniela Tupou, Andrew Kellaway and Rob Leota.

LIONS: Hugo Keenan (Ireland); Mack Hansen (Ireland), Huw Jones (Scotland), Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland); Fin Smith (England), Alex Mitchell (England); Pierre Schoeman (Scotland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Finlay Bealham (Ireland); Tadhg Beirne (Ireland, capt), James Ryan (Ireland); Henry Pollock (England), Josh van der Flier (Ireland), Ben Earl (England).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), Scott Cummings (Scotland), Jac Morgan (Wales), Ben White (Scotland), Marcus Smith (England).

WARATAHS: Lawson Creighton; Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Darby Lancaster; Jack Bowen, Teddy Wilson; Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Taniela Tupou; Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero; Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Hugh Sinclair.

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Jack Barrett, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip, Jamie Adamson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Henry O’Donnell.