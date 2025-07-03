Lions Tour

Lions v Waratahs: What time is kick-off and where can I watch it in Ireland?

Everything you need to know about the third Lions warm-up game in Sydney

Tadhg Beirne passes the ball during the British & Irish Lions captain's run. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty
Tadhg Beirne passes the ball during the British & Irish Lions captain's run. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty
David Gorman
Thu Jul 03 2025 - 17:35

Who is playing, when and where?

The British & Irish Lions are playing against the New South Wales Waratahs at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Kick-off is at 11am Irish time on Saturday.

How can I watch?

Viewers in Ireland can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage getting under way at 10am. You can also follow our live blog on The Irish Times website.

How are the Lions looking, and what are their chances?

The Lions lost their curtain-raiser game against Argentina in Dublin, before putting 50 past Western Force (54-7) and Reds (52-12). More of the same would be expected against Waratahs, who are eighth out of 11 teams in the Super Rugby table. Certain bookmakers are giving a 40-point handicap.

What is the team news?

After Elliot Daly’s injury, a high-profile replacement has been called up, none other than head coach Andy Farrell’s son, Owen. He doesn’t make the squad for this one though, which includes six Ireland players in the starting XV (Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier) and three more on the bench (Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan). After Sheehan got a go at captaincy in a previous game, the honour falls to Munster man Beirne this time. He will be the seventh Munster captain of the Lions since 2001 (Keith Wood, Ronan O’Gara, Paul O’Connell, Peter O’Mahony, Donncha O’Callaghan and Conor Murray).

READ MORE

Lions 2025: Send in your questions for Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley: Owen Farrell is ‘right man’ for the Lions, says Andy Farrell

Owen Farrell called up to Lions squad as team to face Waratahs announced

Five things we learned from Lions’ flawed win over Queensland Reds

Dangerous centre Joseph Sua’ali’i misses out for Waratahs as he is in Australia’s squad to play Fiji, but they have a few Australian internationals including Taniela Tupou, Andrew Kellaway and Rob Leota.

LIONS: Hugo Keenan (Ireland); Mack Hansen (Ireland), Huw Jones (Scotland), Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland); Fin Smith (England), Alex Mitchell (England); Pierre Schoeman (Scotland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Finlay Bealham (Ireland); Tadhg Beirne (Ireland, capt), James Ryan (Ireland); Henry Pollock (England), Josh van der Flier (Ireland), Ben Earl (England).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), Scott Cummings (Scotland), Jac Morgan (Wales), Ben White (Scotland), Marcus Smith (England).

WARATAHS: Lawson Creighton; Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Darby Lancaster; Jack Bowen, Teddy Wilson; Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Taniela Tupou; Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero; Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Hugh Sinclair.

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Jack Barrett, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip, Jamie Adamson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Henry O’Donnell.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley