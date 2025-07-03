Lions 2025: Send in your questions for Gerry Thornley

Fans during the tour match between Queensland Reds and British & Irish Lions at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

The Lions tour is in full swing and rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley is in Australia following all the action.

We’d like to hear from readers if you’ve any questions about the Lions, this tour, the matches or anything else that comes to mind.

Gerry will answer a selection of them in the coming weeks.

Submit your questions using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.