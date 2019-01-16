Adam Griggs names a number of new faces in Ireland Women’s Six Nations squad

Ireland first play Wales in a warm-up fixture in Energia Park, Donnybrook on Sunday

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has brought eight new names into the squad for the Women’s Six Nations. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

With a number of key players missing, there are eight new names hoping to earn their first Irish caps in this Six Nations season among the 29-player Ireland Women’s squad named by head coach, Adam Griggs.

Ireland first play Wales in a warm-up fixture in Energia Park, Donnybrook on Sunday, January 20th.

The likelihood is that several of the new players, forwards Linda Djougang, Anne Marie O’Hora, Hannah O’Connor and Claire Boles and backs Kathryn Dane, Claire Keohane, Ailbhe Dowling and Munster’s Enya Breen are going to get their first run out on the 4G pitch.

Ireland played against England in Twickenham last November losing 37-15.

“While we didn’t get the result we were after in that game the players took a big step in terms of their development and now have a feel for what is required at international level,” said coach Griggs.

“It’s great to get a warm up fixture for the Six Nations of this quality where we will be able to try out some new combinations and really test ourselves in what we have been doing in camp together.

“We are missing some key players who are unavailable to us due to injury which is unfortunate and not ideal at the start of the Six Nations, but it is a chance to give some very talented new faces an opportunity to put their hands up and show us they can compete at international level.”

Ireland Women get their Six Nations campaign underway against England in Energia Park on Friday, February 2nd.

Ireland Women’s Six Nations 2019 squad

Claire Boles (Railway Union/ Ulster)* , Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster) *, Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster), Anna Caplice (Richmond) , Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster) * , Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby) , Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *, Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) * , Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster) , Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster) , Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster) *, Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere / Ulster), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/ Connacht) , Claire Molloy (Wasps) , Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) , Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) , Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster) *, Anne Marie O’Hora ( Galwegians/ Connacht)* , Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster) , Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/ Munster) , Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster), Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

(*Denotes uncapped player at this level)

Ireland Women’s Team – Six Nations 2019 fixtures

Friday 1st February: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm

Friday 8th February: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun, 7.35pm

Saturday 23rd February: Italy v Ireland, Parma, 6.30pm

Saturday 9th March: Ireland v France, Donnybrook, 7pm

Sunday 17th March: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 1.30pm

