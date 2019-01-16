Johnny Sexton ruled out of Leinster’s clash with Wasps

Johnny Sexton’s knee tendon issue still hasn’t cleared up fully and means that he won’t be considered for Leinster’s final Champions Cup pool match against Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday (3.15pm).

The Ireland and Leinster outhalf sustained the damage in the defeat to Munster and hasn’t played since missing the province’s victory over Toulouse at the RDS last Saturday. Ross Byrne deputised very capably last weekend and will wear the number 10 jersey again in Coventry.

Leinster’s senior coach Stuart Lancaster said last week that the Sexton’s fitness wasn’t a concern from an Ireland perspective ahead of the opening game against England in the Six Nations on Saturday, February 2nd and he will be included in Joe Schmidt’s squad for the tournament due to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Fitness

Robbie Henshaw (hamstring), Devin Toner (ankle) and Seán O’Brien (broken arm), Rob Kearney (quad) and Dan Leavy (calf) are theoretically all available for selection for the Wasps game on the proviso that they proved their fitness during Tuesday afternoon’s training session.

Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty explained: “They are all going to take part in training. Some of them might do a part of training today (Tuesday). It will be tailored. They are back and available for selection. We need to know by (Wednesday). We will come in for a meeting (in the) morning at 7.0am or 7.30 and we will have a further report.

“It is a big week for us. We want to give clarity to the players, to all the players as soon as we can in the week. Day two, (Wednesday) is the cut-off.

“We want to pick the best team that we can to play Wasps to get the home quarter. Leo (Cullen) is not shy about saying it. That’s the ambition for us as a group.”