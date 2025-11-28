Connacht looking to end losing streak as Sharks arrive in Galway

Sam Gilbert is in line to make his Connacht debut off the bench against the Sharks on Saturday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

URC: Connacht v Sharks, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday, 7.45pm – Live TG4 & Premier Sports 1

Although these two sat in the bottom five going into the weekend’s matches, and these are still early days, both sides’ need for a win looks fairly acute. This is perhaps even truer for Connacht, for if they are to make a more concerted push for the top eight this season then ending a three-game losing streak in this Dexcom sell-out would be timely.

Stuart Lancaster has opted for a new-look back three in wingers Chay Mullins and Shayne Bolton along with the talented 21-year-old Corinthians outhalf Seán Naughton, understudy to Sam Prendergast on the Irish Under-20s. Tighthead Jack Aungier and lock Niall Murray are the other two changes from the side beaten 17-15 by Munster in Limerick five weeks ago, with the latter partnering his younger brother Darragh in the secondrow.

The bench features two notable names in Sam Gilbert, the 26-year-old ex-Highlanders utility back who is set to make his debut, and Bundee Aki, although fellow Ireland internationals Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade and Mack Hansen have all been ruled out.

The Sharks are missing Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Andre Esterhuizen from the Springboks’ matchday squad which beat Ireland a week ago due to their additional Test against Wales in Cardiff this weekend, albeit speedy scrumhalf Grant Williams has been released and is named on the bench.

John Plumtree makes 10 changes to the starting XV which registered their first win of the season at home to the Scarlets five weeks ago. The 36-year-old outhalf George Whitehead, whose 39-metre penalty with the last kick of the game helped the Griquas win their first Currie Cup since 1970 last September, has been drafted in to make his Sharks debut.

Lancaster said this game is “the start of a really important block for us, as we build on the first four games and aim to set ourselves up for success come the end of the season.

“Like any South African side, the Sharks have a good mix of power up front and skill out wide, so we have to trust the processes we’ve worked on in the last few weeks and feed off the support of the home crowd.”

The Sharks have only won once in 10 visits to Ireland, against Ulster last April, and Connacht have won the last three meetings, including a stunning 36-30 comeback win from 27-7 down at half-time early last season in Galway.

Against that, the Sharks did finish 10 places above Connacht in third last season, when reaching the semi-finals, while the western province have lost their last four games against South African opposition.

CONNACHT (v Sharks): Seán Naughton; Chay Mullins, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier; Niall Murray, Darragh Murray; Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Denis Buckley, Sam Illo, David O’Connor, Seán O’Brien, Matthew Devine, Bundee Aki, Sam Gilbert.

SHARKS: Jordan Hendrikse; Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi; George Whitehead, Jaden Hendrikse; Phatu Ganyane, Fez Mbatha, Hanro Jacobs; Jason Jenkins, Marvin Orie; Matt Romao, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka.

Replacements: Eduan Swart, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Mawande Mdanda, Emile van Heerden, Phepsi Buthelezi, Grant Williams, Le Roux Malan, Hakeem Kunene.

Referee: Ben Breakspear

Forecast: Connacht to win.