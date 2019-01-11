Tiernan O’Halloran returns for Challenge Cup clash with Sale

Tiernan O’Halloran has returned from a leg injury to take his place in the Connacht side to face Sale Sharks in the Challenge Cup in the Sportsground on Saturday (Kick-off 3pm).

The injury ruled O’Halloran out of all three of Connacht’s interprovincial fixtures over the Christmas period but he comes into a back line that also includes a new midfield pairing with Bundee Aki and Kyle Godwin both also returning to the starting team.

Following his contract extension earlier this week, Jack Carty continues at outhalf where he is partnered by former Sale Sharks player James Mitchell.

In the frontrow Denis Buckley is named at loosehead having recovered from illness that ruled him out of the clash with Munster. Buckley will make his 150th appearance for his province against the Premiership side following his late withdrawal last week.

There is also a new secondrow partnership with Ultan Dillane and James Cannon coming into the side, while in the backrow team captain Jarrad Butler returns from injury and is named at number 8 alongside James Connolly and Eoghan Masterson.

With Connacht sitting just three points behind Sale in Pool Three, the result on Saturday will have a huge bearing on who qualifies for the knock out stages of the competition.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend says he feels his side have improved hugely since the teams last met in October; “Sale are a really good side and we saw the quality they have when we played them away earlier in the season. Since then though, we have improved with every game and we also picked up a vital away win against Perpignan in the competition before Christmas.

“We are very much alive in two competitions and want to reach the knock out stages in both. This is another big clash in front of a home crowd. Our support has been incredible all season and we are expecting another big atmosphere this week.”

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Cian Kelleher, Kyle Godwin, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, James Mitchell; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham; Ultan Dillane, James Cannon; Eoghan Masterson, James Connolly, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Matthew Burke, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, Colby Fainga’a, Caolin Blade, David Horwitz, Darragh Leader.