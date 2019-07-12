Hendre Stassen provisionally suspended for doping

Stade Francais’ South African lock Hendre Stassen has been provisionally suspended by the French anti-doping agency after failing a random drug test following a French Top 14 match against Montpellier in May.

Stassen, 21, joined Stade Francais last year and made 15 league appearances for the club last season.

“On July 10th, Hendre Stassen was provisionally suspended by the French anti-doping agency following a random test at the Montpellier v Stade Francais match on May 19th,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

The club said they would co-operate with all the relevant bodies and would give Stassen time to organise his defence.