Former South Africa wing James Small dies aged 50

World Cup-winning South Africa wing James Small has died from a suspected heart attack aged 50.

The 47-cap winger was part of the Springboks’ victorious World Cup squad from 1995.

Small was rushed to hospital in Johannesburg on Tuesday night, and died on Wednesday.

“James, as a member of the triumphant Rugby World Cup squad from 1995, will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the South African public and we were devastated to hear of his passing,” said South Africa rugby president Mark Alexander.

“He always played with the type of passion and courage that encapsulate what Springbok rugby stands for, and he lived his life in the same way.

“At 50 years old, James Small died too young. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this very sad time.”