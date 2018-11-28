Gordon D’Arcy: Farrell’s way of playing will bring Ireland in a new direction
Farrell and Lancaster helping to ensure Ireland have never been in better shape
Clarity is Joe Schmidt’s greatest gift to Irish rugby.
From the very beginning at Leinster, the summer of 2010, there was clarity for each and every player and coach. Clarity about what needs to be done to beat the opposition this week and every other week. Follow these instructions and we’ll perform. Learn this method of play and we’ll win.