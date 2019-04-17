Gordon D'Arcy: Experience is Leinster’s trump card in a clash to savour
Talented Toulouse in exceptional form and will fully test Cullen’s champions
Leinster’s James Lowe celebrates a try against Saracens during the Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Toulouse are coming to Dublin. Munster face Saracens in Coventry. The best four European teams, with 12 titles between them. All looking like potential champions.
What could possibly cloud the lead-up to this rugby bonanza?