Munster’s Ronan O’Mahony is retiring with immediate effect

Munster’s Ronan O’Mahony will retire from professional rugby with immediate effect. The winger who sustained a broken leg and dislocated ankle playing against Treviso two years ago has been advised to retire from the game on medical grounds.

O’Mahony, who turns 30 next month, made 70 appearances for the province after making his debut against Dragons at Rodney Parade in April 2013. He went on to make his European debut against Saracens in January 2015.

In scoring 21 tries he was the leading joint try-scorer for the 2016/17 season with 11 tries, crossing the whitewash in Munster’s historic win over the Maori All Blacks in Thomond Park.

“I’m heartbroken to be finishing my career earlier that I had expected,” said O’Mahony.

“The last two years have been pretty tough since initially breaking my leg, and ultimately the injury has made it impossible for me to continue.

“I take great confidence in knowing the medical team and I have given everything to this and we have done everything possible in looking to regain full fitness. However, it’s a battle that I’m not going to win and as such I have been forced to call it a day.”

Growing up in Limerick, O’Mahony was a Munster academy graduate following stints with Garryowen FC and Castletroy College and progressed through the age-grade ranks at provincial and Irish level.

“It was a dream of mine to play for Munster and now to look back over my 20’s and realise what I’ve achieved I’m extremely grateful for every opportunity I had in the red jersey. Running out at my home ground of Thomond Park, playing in front of family and friends, and representing the people of Munster has meant everything to me.”

Meanwhile Tom Daly, Stephen Fitzgerald and Angus Lloyd have all signed contracts with Connacht ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The trio had all featured for Connacht on loan periods during the current campaign and have impressed Andy Friend and his coaching team.