Glenstal dethroned by Bandon in gripping quarter-final replay

Bandon Grammar 31 Glenstal Abbey 14

Jack Crowley played a captain’s role in helping Bandon Grammar School dethrone Glenstal Abbey as Munster Schools Senior Cup holders in a high-quality quarter-final replay at Thomond Park on Tuesday.

The outhalf scored two of their four tries, which Crowley converted, and also landed a penalty in a 21-point haul to steer Bandon to a semi-final showdown with PBC next week.

They led 21-7 at half-time after tries from Crowley in the third minute, Moses Lynn after 24 minutes and a crucial third from flanker Jason Connolly on the stroke of half-time. Dan O’Mahony grabbed Glenstal’s opening try, converted by Caolan Dooley.

Crowley extended the advantage with an early second-half penalty, although the defending champions hit back with a brilliant Taylor Gleeson try, converted by Dooley, 24-14, after 50 minutes.

Bandon squandered chances to put the tie out of their opponents’ reach before Crowley clinched victory with his second try on the hour following sustained pressure in the Glen 22.

The semi-final is a repeat of the 2017 last-four tie, which Pres won en route to defeating Glenstal in the final. CBC meet Ardscoil Rís in the other semi-final.

Bandon: S Minihane; T Beare, J D’Alton, B Matthews, H Hall, J Crowley (capt), C Roberts; D Ogden, M Archer, C Heaney; M Lynn, J Brady; J Connolly, N Beamish, J Beamish. Subs used: B O’Donnell, A O’Connor, C Coomey, N Greene, S Golden, R Palmer, R O’Connor.

Glenstal: T Gleeson; D O’Mahony, H Benner, captain, W Twomey, E Aylward; C Dooley (captain), B Leonard; D Hyland, M Lynch, J Ashe; T Ryan, C Frawley; S MacKeown, N Queally, E Fitzgerald. Subs used: M Cannon, S Kerrick, A MacDonald, D Butler, M Esmonde, R Woodcock, R O’Connor.

Referee: J Neville (IRFU)