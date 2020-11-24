Sexton and Henshaw to miss Ireland’s clash with Georgia

Andy Farrell’s side look to bounce back from England defeat against Georgia on Sunday

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Johnny Sexton was waterboy for Ireland against England. Photograph: Craig Mercer/Inpho

Ireland have added uncapped prop Eric O’Sullivan to their squad for the Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia, while Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw remain sidelined.

Ulster player O’Sullivan, 24, has been called up by head coach Andy Farrell after Ed Byrne sustained a calf problem ahead of Saturday’s loss to England.

Leinster prop Byrne will continue his rehabilitation.

Captain Sexton and centre Henshaw missed the 18-7 Twickenham defeat due to hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

The pair will remain unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Lelos as Farrell’s men complete their Group A fixtures following victory over Wales and defeat to Eddie Jones’ World Cup finalists.

Munster prop John Ryan, who suffered an unspecified issue in the warm-up in London, is expected to resume full training later in the week.

Georgia travel to Dublin having lost each of their two Autumn Nations Cup fixtures without scoring a point.

