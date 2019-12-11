Munster’s Arno Botha suspended for three weeks

South African was sent off by Romain Poite at the death of European win over Saracens

Arno Botha is shown a red card by Romain Poite at Thomond Park. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Arno Botha is shown a red card by Romain Poite at Thomond Park. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

 

Munster backrow Arno Botha has been suspended for three weeks following his red card during the province’s 10-3 win over European champions Saracens last weekend.

The South African forward was sent off by referee Romain Poite in the 81st minute at Thomond Park for striking Saracens’ replacement Nick Tompkins.

Botha’s three week ban will see him miss Saturday’s return fixture at Allianz Park, as well as the Christmas interprovincial clashes with Connacht in Galway (December 21st), and against Leinster in Limerick (December 28th).

A EPCR statement read: “Botha was sent off by the referee, Romain Poite (France), in the 81st minute of the match for striking the Saracens replacement, Nick Tompkins (No 23), with his arm in contravention of Law 9.12.

“Law 9.12 Striking with the arm

“Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.12 relating to striking with the arm carries the following sanction entry points - Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

“An independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Dan White (England), Chair, Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal), considered imagery of the incident, and heard evidence and submissions by video conference from Botha, who accepted the red card decision, from Munster Rugby’s legal representative, Pat Barriscale, from the Munster Rugby Team Manager, Niall O’Donovan, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

“The Committee upheld the red card decision finding that the act of foul play was reckless. As contact to the head or neck carries a minimum mandatory mid-range sanction, according to World Rugby’s regulations, six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“There were no aggravating factors, and taking into account the player’s guilty plea and timely expression of remorse, the Committee reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50% before imposing a three-week suspension.

“Botha is free to play on Monday, 30 December 2019, and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.