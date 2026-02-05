France v Ireland live updates: Follow the action from Six Nations opener in Paris

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s first Six Nations game, against France at the Stade de France in Paris. Yes, it’s a Thursday night, which feels strange for any international rugby match, never mind a game of this magnitude, but the host broadcaster does not want the game clashing with the Winter Olympics. It’s a tough task ahead for Andy Farrell’s men against a dynamic French side, with the great Antoine Dupont as captain.

Kick-off is at 8.10pm Irish time. Karl Dickson from England will referee the match. Here are the teams:

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Cian Prendergast, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley.

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Théo Attissogbe, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri; Charles Ollivon, Michael Guillard, Francois Cros, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Régis Montagne, Hugo Auradou, Emmanuel Meafou, Lenni Nouchi, Baptiste Serin, Kalvin Gourgues.

Here’s the Counter Ruck podcast preview of tonight’s game.

Gordon D’Arcy and John O’Sullivan join Nathan Johns to pick through the key match ups. Listen about how Ireland could tactically overcome France’s Parisian challenge.

France vs Ireland - Six Nations preview Listen | 31:39

Here are the last five meetings between the teams:

Last five meetings

Ireland 27 France 42, Aviva Stadium, 2025 Six Nations

France 17 Ireland 38, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille 2024 Six Nations

Ireland 32 France 19, Aviva Stadium, 2023 Six Nations

France 30 Ireland 24, Stade de France, 2022 Six Nations

Ireland 13 France 15, Aviva Stadium, 2021 Six Nations