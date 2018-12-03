Leinster to be without Jack McGrath for four to six weeks

Irish frontrow Jack McGrath will be unavailable for Leinster until the beginning to middle of next month. The loosehead prop had a procedure last week on a hip injury which is expected to keep him sidelined for between four to six weeks.

Robbie Henshaw is in rehab following his hamstring injury, while scrumhalf Nick McCarthy has been diagnosed with a foot injury after he was withdrawn at half time against Ospreys. He is being assessed this week.

McCarthy’s fitness could have implications for James Lowe as Jamison Gibson-Park is likely back up for Luke McGrath.

Under tournament rules, the Leinster coach can only pick two of his ‘non-European’ players in a match-day 23 and with Australian Scott Fardy a likely selection in the pack it is one of his New Zealand backs who will miss out.

Good news is that Rory McLoughlin returned to training last week and is due to be available for selection after a knee injury. That gives coach Leo Cullen better options in the centre with Henshaw’s unavailability.

Jordan Larmour is also set to return to training this week. The Irish back had a minor procedure on his knee. Leinster have not yet decided if he will be available for selection at the weekend.

Leinster will also be without three backrow players, Jack Conan, Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien, for their European Champions Cup game on Saturday against Bath in The Recreation Ground.

Leavy will increase his training load this week before further assessment on a neck injury with Conan doing the same for a shoulder problem. O’Brien is a long term concern having broken his arm.