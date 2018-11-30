Leinster’s Ross Byrne joined by Gibson-Park for Dragons trip

Pro14, Dragons v Leinster, Saturday December 1st, Rodney Parade (kick-off 5.15pm, Eir Sport)

Ross Byrne takes the number 10 jersey as Leinster travel to play the Dragons in Newport on Saturday evening.

And he is joined in the halfbacks by the returning Jamison Gibson-Park as Leo Cullen’s side look to strengthen their position at the top of Conference B.

Dave Kearney is named on the left wing and Adam Byrne on the right, with Hugo Keenan making his second provincial start at fullback. Conor O’Brien starts at inside centre, with Jimmy O’Brien outside him.

Up front James Tracy starts at hooker with Ed Byrne and Michael Bent at prop. Scott Fardy captains the side from lock alongside Ross Molony, with Josh Murphy, Scott Penny and Caelan Doris forming the backrow.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Adam Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy (capt), Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris. Replacement: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Paddy Patterson, Ciarán Frawley, Tom Daly.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jared Rosser, Tyler Morgan, Jarryd Sage, Hallam Amos; Jason Tovey, Rhodri Williams; Ryan Bevington, Richard Hibbard (c), Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Lewis Evans, Harrison Keddie, Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths. Replacements: Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Tavis Knoyle, Arwel Robson, Adam Warren.

Referee: Lloyd Linton (SRU)