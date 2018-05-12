Leinster 15 Racing 12: Leinster player ratings

Rob Kearney

Leaped into a frustrating first half with a great catch on 29 minutes but a poor garryowen in his own 22 put Leinster under unnecessary pressure and he gave up the penalty for a high tackle on Andreu. Still, when it mattered most, his calmness proved essential. Rating: 7

Jordan Larmour

Largely anonymous besides a gainline carry which was delivered by Scott Fardy’s shoulder in behind him. No space to take off but there’s great days to come. Rating: 5

Garry Ringrose

Smothered by uncompromising, heavy defence until the very, very end when Leinster dug deep into their resolve and there was Ringrose spinning free to carry into the Parisians 22. Rating: 7

Robbie Henshaw makes a break. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Robbie Henshaw

A constant threat, despite heavy contact to the face after a clash with Louis Dupichot (who passed his Head Injury Assessment) and from Remi Tales’ high tackle, yet he held a bullet pass near the finish when a fumble could have meant defeat. Rating: 6

Isa Nacewa

Slick operator since 2008. Rescued a dangerous situated after Chavancy dislodged the ball from Ringrose and while Teddy Thomas stepped him twice (not to mention two kicks going out of the full) his second coming at Leinster will be remembered for kicking the penultimate goal under the most horrendous pressure imaginable. Rating: 7

Johnny Sexton

Hurt tackling Nyanga, when he tweaked his groin, so Nacewa needed to guide Leinster to glory. Decided early on that the best option was to force matters, ignoring two kickable penalties, when his quick taps came to nothing, while he missed two 49 metre penalties. Rating: 5

Luke McGrath

Kept putting Leinster where they needed to be with the correct decisions, usually that meant kicking in behind, in a play-the-percentages match before Jamison Gibson-Park closed it out. Rating: 6

Cian Healy is enveloped by the Racing defence. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Cian Healy

Took the fight to enormous opponents on the day he became the only Irish prop to win four European titles. Jack McGrath closed it out as he has done all season. Rating: 6

Sean Cronin

Excellent in the carry early on, when others struggled, and he made vital interventions at rucks that were perilously close to turnovers. Lineout problems were the fault of others. Rating: 8

Tadhg Furlong

Strangely subdued as a hugely punishing season, when he was quick to return from a hamstring injury during the Six Nations, appeared to catch up with him. Took a knee on 61 minutes before Andrew Porter replaced him. Rating: 6

Devin Toner

Carried more effectively than usual and made an important tackle on Chavancy (one of ten). Rating: 7

Dan Leavy in action. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

James Ryan

As others around him struggled the unbeaten one (21 and counting) continued his outstanding form with 11 cleverly angled carries, 12 tackles and some masterful lineout play. Phenomenal. Rating: 9

Scott Fardy

Noticeable at so many important rucks but unable to outmuscle these Racing giants as he did Scarlets. His tiny contributions were vital in securing victory. Rating: 8

Dan Leavy

Gave up three penalties, for not releasing on the ground (twice) and a high tackle leading to Iribaren’s missed penalty, but 17 carries and 17 tackles along with a lovely pass to put Fardy up the right wing was an enormous contribution. Rating: 8

Jordi Murphy

Keeping tradition alive, his departure to Ulster meant Nacewa and Sexton made him lift the cup with them. 11 carries but a knock on in contact and coughing up a penalty for not rolling showed a flanker gamely operating at number eight. Rating: 6

Replacements

Jamison Gibson-Park showed well, again, but there was minimal bench impact as Leinster have been stretched to frightening levels with 55 players (37 in Europe) needed so far this season. Rating: 6

Coach

Leo Cullen’s man management and meticulous preparation helped to deliver this fourth star as much as the three titles he won as captain. The SOS call to Stuart Lancaster, a moment that revived the Englishman’s career, is part of Leinster folklore now. Rating: 8