Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final

Dan Carter has been ruled out of Saturday’s Champions Cup final due to a hamstring injury.

Rémi Talès replaces him on the Racing 92 bench for their decider against Leinster at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao (kick-off 4.45pm).

Carter will leave the French club at the end of the season after signing a two-year deal with Japanese side Kobe Steelers.

The 36 year-old former All Black outhalf was hoping to end his top-class rugby career with one of the few medals that has so far eluded hin.

He has won 112 caps, nine Rugby Championships and two World Cups with New Zealand; three World Player of the Year awards - evenly spread from 2005, 2012 and 2015 - four Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders and two Top14 wins with Perpignan and Racing.