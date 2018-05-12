Leinster reign in Spain with fourth Champions Cup win

Leinster 15 Racing 12

Leinster are European champions for a record-equalling fourth time, Isa Nacewa kicking the winning penalty in a nerve-jangling final against Racing 92. In his last ever European match, Nacewa held his nerve from underneath the posts to seal a famous Champions Cup win in Bilbao. There was still time for Remi Tales to miss a last ditch drop goal to force extra-time but Leinster held firm to secure a fourth gold star.

Racing, who lost replacement outhalf Dan Carter before kick-off, were dealt another injury blow in the opening stages when Pat Lambie suffered a knee injury.

That meant Tales coming in to the fray with less than three minutes on the clock but the French side settled better and an although an early penalty from Teddy Iribaren was cancelled out by Sexton, the Racing scrumhalf regained the lead on 20 minutes.

Leinster did start to build the phases the longer the half went on, and looked the more threatening with ball in hand, but the Irish province failed to execute any of the chances they did create.

Leone Nakarawa was fortunate to escape a yellow card for deliberately batting down a pass with Leinster pressing but Sexton did level the scores at 6-6 from the ensuing penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Racing were again strong out of the blocks in the second half, Iribaren kicking their third penalty after a sustained period of pressure on 45 minutes. Sexton missed an opportunity to level it up again three minutes later, skewing his effort well wide from the halfway line, but made amends with a closer effort on 52 minutes.

Racing had been expected to tire in the final quarter, but build up a head of steam and Iribaren gave them a deserved lead in the 70th minute but it lasted just three minutes, Nacewa taking over the kicking duties from Sexton. And it was Nacewa who has handed the responsibility two minutes from time as he knocked over the winning score after Racing were penalised for going offisde.