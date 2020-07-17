Johann van Graan itching for rugby’s return to see how new-look Munster roll

Arguably no Irish team should benefit more from the lockdown and have the scope for improvement over the coming year than Munster. Against that though, no team will be under more pressure to hit the ground running when the 2019-20 Guinness Pro 14 resumes on August 22nd.

Second in Conference B, two points behind Edinburgh and eight clear of the Scarlets and 10 ahead of Connacht, Munster should secure a place in the semi-finals.

However, if they are to avoid Leinster at that juncture for the third season running, realistically Munster need to beat the back-to-back champions on August 22nd and Connacht a week later to win Conference B.

Even then, Munster are probably still going to have to beat Leinster in the knock-out stages at the Aviva stadium if they are to lift their first trophy since 2011 given the last two rounds, semi-finals and final are all at Leinster’s home from home.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan is sanguine about that. Besides which, noting that there will be no fans in attendance, Van Graan also sees the bigger picture.

“This is about so much more than only Leinster and Munster: this is about rugby; this is about what it will do for people, not only in Ireland, but across the world. Going into our first game, I think it will be a celebration of Irish rugby, Munster versus Leinster, and [the next day] Connacht versus Ulster.

“I think it will make so many people smile. Whatever the guidelines are, I’m sure a few people will enjoy a few cold drinks on that day.”

The heightened sense of expectation at Munster is due in no small part to them making the most high-profile signings – the South African World Cup-winning duo of lock RG Snyman and centre Damian de Allende, the Saracens fullback Matt Gallagher and the USA Eagles prop from Leinster, Roman Salanoa. Furthermore, with no post World Cup to deal with, Stephen Larkham and Graham Rowntree will have the whole squad to work with from the outset.

Van Graan accepted that there should be heightened expectations, but in one sense that’s nothing new. “That certainly won’t change and it should never change, because we’re expected to win at Munster Rugby.”

That being said he added: “I think we’ve got to take baby steps and the only thing we’re concerned about now is August 22nd.

“He’s a very good kicker of the ball, a phenomenal passer” – Johann van Graan on Damian de Allende. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“So yep, the expectation will certainly be something that we’ll embrace it as a group but it’s very much about those first few games against Leinster and Connacht and then hopefully qualifying for a semi-final, and then anything can happen with two weeks to go in the Aviva.”

Nothing about Van Graan’s effusive appraisals of both Snyman and De Allende will dispel those increased hopes.

Van Graan went to the same school as Snyman, the Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool in Pretoria, and first came across him a dozen years ago, while he was coaching at the Bulls.

“One of the coaches [Jan Grabie] phoned and said you’ve got to come and look at this guy, he’s over two metres tall. He was only 13-years-old. I went over and had a look at him. He was an incredibly tall young lad at that stage.

“He got contracted while still at school by the Bulls, and in 2016 when South Africa played the Barbarians at Wembley, that was the first time at national team level I worked with him. I also coached him at the South Africa under-20s, with my involvement with the Springboks.”

“I’ve known RG for a long time, the important thing to note about him is that he’s a different rugby player. He’s different to your normal lock,” said Van Graan of the 25-year-old Snyman, who is 6’ 9½”.

“He’s versatile. He’s one of the quickest locks I’ve seen. His offloading skills are incredible and he’s very different to the general type of forward we have in terms of his offloading ability.

“He’s a phenomenal athlete in terms of what he can do. I just think he’s got potential to be one of the very best rugby players in the world. He’s a lot to learn, he’s not the finished product yet – that was part of the talks to get him across – in terms of his lineout calling, his defensive game.

“He’s only in his early 20s. He appreciates the fact a lot of hard work lies ahead of him as well. He came to Munster to become better.”

Van Graan first worked with De Allende in 2014 while he was coaching with the Springboks.

“He played international rugby at inside centre, outside centre and on the wing. He’s a very good kicker of the ball, a phenomenal passer. He went through some difficult times in his career, some ups and downs. That’s the beauty of world-class players, they’re not always at the top of their game.”

“But I think he’s at an age now where he can contribute to our team. He’s also part of a bigger squad. He knew that when he was coming, he’s part of some very good centres in Rory [Scannell], Chris [Farrell] and Dan [Goggin] and he’s got to fight for his spot.

“It’s important to note that both of them, they’re not superstars. They’re normal, down to earth guys who will fit very well with Munster. They know of the ambitions of the clubs and the dreams of this team.

“They’re fascinating individuals and that’s the most important thing. They’re coming to add to what we have at Munster and they are buying into the way we do things at Munster.”