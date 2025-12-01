‘We can build a life now and not worry’: New Irish citizens conferred

Varghese Olangattu-Poulose was among those who received their citizenship at the INEC Killarney on Monday with his wife Anumol and daughter Celine (5). Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A journey of more than a century saw a member of the Enright family of Ballylongford return from Australia to become an Irish citizen on Monday in Killarney.

Wade Enright, a cameraman from near Perth in Western Australia, arrived in Ireland nine years ago after his girlfriend Claire’s visa ran out.

The couple met in Australia and he had “no choice” but to follow Claire back to her home place, Dublin.

“I’m ecstatic to be an Irish citizen,” Wade said, sporting an Irish flag.

And while he has yet to meet relatives in Co Kerry he has been doing the research – 132 years ago his ancestors left Ballylongford. He has visited the seaside town in north Kerry.

Accompanied by his wife and his parents-in-law, Carol and Michael, Wade’s work as freelance camera assistant is currently on an Irish language film entitled Báite.

Applicants from across all 32 counties made a declaration of fidelity and loyalty to the State to become Irish citizens during the last ceremonies of 2025.

Some 5,200 people will be granted citizenship over two days at the events centre at the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.

US-born Kirsten Fossum came to Galway a decade ago to do her PhD in Atmosphere Physics – and stayed. Now working in the Mace Head Atmospheric Research Station in Co Galway, Kirsten had no regrets about swapping the blue skies of Los Angeles for the grey and the rain – a yellow warning was in place for much of the morning in Kerry.

She was accompanied by partner Galway man Sam Keady who works with Galway County Council, the couple met nine years ago. Fossum said becoming an Irish citizen undoubtedly would make life easier as she travels a lot to Europe in the course of her work.

US-born Kirsten Fossum and partner Sam Keady from Galway.

“Plus, I love Ireland,” she said.

Becoming a citizen means she can vote now in Dáil and presidential elections.

It also means better job security.

“It’s not LA,” she said laughing when asked about the rainy grey skies of Galway.

Galway is “a really special place. We can build a life now and not worry,” Fossum said.

Software engineer Varun Menon agreed he had his priorities right: he was becoming a citizen of Cork and agreed he felt more Cork than Irish.

Arriving from Mumbai in 2017 to study for his masters in computer science, Varun like many Indians who became Irish citizens in Killarney on Monday is originally from Kerala in southern India.

Indian nationals were the single largest group taking Irish citizenship this December.

His wife too will soon be an Irish citizen and the couple’s son born last year was already an Irish citizen.

Mexican born Dorya Rascon is from Chihuahua in north western Mexico. She is scheduled to become a citizen on Tuesday. Accompanied by her husband Mayo man Nigel McGuire, the couple are taking the opportunity to visit Killarney for a break.

“She’s from Chihuahua and we’ve two Chihuahua dogs!” Nigel said.

Rascon’s citizenship will make life easier as the permit system is very restrictive, they said.

Colombian native and Spanish teacher Fandy Rosero had met her husband Edward Caffrey in South Korea. The couple have two children now and live in Galway.

Brazilian nationals made up the second largest group of applicants. They included a group of meat workers from Cahir, Co Tipperary. Interpreter and facilitator Martina Bonemberg who helped the workers with their applications accompanied them to the ceremony.

Also there was Brona Leloy from the northeast of Brazil. Leloy arrived as a student from north eastern Brazil – “the best part” and now works in IT in Dublin. She sported a green jersey in honour of the occasion.

The largest group of applicants, 1,188, are from India, followed by some 572 from Brazil and 462 from Romania. Some 132 countries are represented.

Citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in 2011, by then minister for justice Alan Shatter, to mark the solemnity and dignity of the occasion.

Speaking before the first ceremonies, Minister of State with responsibility for Migration Colm Brophy said migration has long been woven into the fabric of Ireland’s story with 70 million people worldwide claiming a link to Irish descent.

“Irish people that left here over the centuries strengthened and enriched the communities that they settled in.

“I encourage each of our new citizens to not lose the link to their home countries but also to continue to build connections and contribute to Ireland, the place they now call home,” Mr Brophy said.

Asked about the recent tightening of citizenship rules, and whether an English language test was being considered in light of the fact that some new citizens do not speak English, Mr Brophy said the matter of qualifications for citizenship was “constantly under review”.

“The vast majority of people getting citizenship here today are proficient in English,” he said.

Some were proficient in Irish, he added.

Unlike other countries, a language test had not been historically required in Ireland but it was something that could be looked at, the Minister said.

Minister of State with responsibility for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice Niall Collins and Minister of State with special responsibility for Community Development and Charities, and with special responsibility for Rural Transport Jerry Buttimer are joining Mr Brophy over the six ceremonies.

The Presiding Officer at the ceremonies is Judge Paddy McMahon, to administer the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.