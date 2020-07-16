My pay cut is no sacrifice in current climate, says England coach Eddie Jones

‘You’ve got to keep everything in perspective with what’s happening in society’

Eddie Jones has admitted he cannot predict the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on his England set-up. File photograph: PA

Eddie Jones has admitted he cannot predict the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on his England set-up. File photograph: PA

 

England coach Eddie Jones says he did not hesitate to agree to having his temporary 25 per cent pay cut made permanent as the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) battles to deal with a financial crisis brought about by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australian Jones is the highest-paid international coach in the sport and in March agreed to a temporary cut in his reported £750,000 salary, as did CEO Bill Sweeney and other senior staff.

This week that became permanent as the RFU revealed a potential revenue shortfall of over 100 million pounds over the next year and a plan for 139 redundancies.

“I don’t think it is any grand gesture by me. I was asked to do it, I understand the situation,” Jones told a teleconference on Thursday. “Sometimes you have to make sacrifices. The sacrifice I am making personally as compared to some other people are making in sport and society is negligible.”

The former teacher said he once worked unpaid for three months at a struggling school which recovered from closure to become one of the most prestigious in Sydney.

England’s players are also likely to face cuts in their £25,000 per game match fees but Jones said that, and other financial pressures that could impact his usual money-no-object preparations, just had to be dealt with.

“I think you’ve got to keep everything in perspective with what’s happening in society,” he said. “It’s a difficult time for sport and we’ll just have to adapt and that’s part of the challenge for everyone at the moment.”

Jones is also likely to have to adapt on the hoof as he begins to prepare for England’s November internationals. It is still unclear whether the original opponents - New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Tonga - will travel, with alternative games against European opposition still in the mix.

He also has the postponed game against Italy in Rome to factor in, where victory could well secure the title in this year’s interrupted Six Nations Championship.

“The thing about this situation now is that every team is going to start at zero, whether that’s a club team or an international team,” he said. “Whoever prepares the best is going to prosper.”

Jones said that he gave Manu Tuilagi “a small piece of advice” as the centre contemplated a move overseas from Leicester that would have ruled him out of England selection. Tuilagi eventually opted to stay in the Premiership with Sale. “He knew what he wanted to do,” Jones said. “His performance in the World Cup and the Six Nations indicates that there is still more in him so I’m delighted by his decision.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.