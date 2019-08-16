Cian Kelleher returns to Leinster blue for pre-season opener

Ross Molony will captain the side from the secondrow against Coventry

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named his squad to play Coventry. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named his squad to play Coventry. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Leo Cullen has named his Leinster team to face Coventry at Donnybrook on Saturday - their first pre-season match.

Cian Kelleher will make his first start since returning from Connacht and is named at fullback.

Ross Molony will captain the side from the secondrow alongside Josh Murphy.

Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher and Vakh Abdaladze have been selected as the starting frontrow, with a backrow of academy recruit Martin Moloney, Will Connors and UCD’s Ronan Foley.

Dublin University scrumhalf Rowan Osborne starts in a halfback pairing with Harry Byrne.

Barry Daly and Adam Byrne return to action following injuries towards the end of last season. Kelleher at fullback completes the back three, with Conor O’Brien and Gavin Mullin named in the centre.

Cullen has named an extended bench of 14 which includes academy players Liam Turner and Roman Salanoa. Ireland Under-20 internationals Ronan Watters and Rob Russell, and Ireland sevens player Adam La Grue have also been included.

LEINSTER: Cian Kelleher; Adam Byrne, Gavin Mullin, Conor O’Brien, Barry Daly; Harry Byrne, Rowan Osborne; Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher, Vakh Abdaladze; Ross Molony (Capt), Josh Murphy; Martin Moloney, Will Connors, Ronan Foley.

Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, Patrick Patterson, Jimmy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Roman Salanoa, Ronan Watters, Rory O’Loughlin, Jack Kelly, Adam La Grue, Rob Russell.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.