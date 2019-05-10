Champions Cup final: Saracens player profiles

15 Alex Goode

Age: 30

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 91 kg (14st 4lbs)

Minutes: 640

Points: 0

He has beaten more defenders (35) is this season’s tournament than any other player on the pitch with his gliding running style and ability to pop up in several channels.

14 Sean Maitland

Age: 30

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 97kg (15st 3lbs)

Minutes: 397

Points: 20

Saracens’ top try scorer, he is a threat in the air, quick and powerful and has a knack of breaking the first line of defence. He runs good lines and is a handful in every respect.

Alex Lozowski and Owen Farrell train ahead of Saracens’ Champions Cup final clash with Leinster. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

13 Alex Lozowski

Age: 25

Height: 6’

Weight: 90kg (14st 2lbs)

Minutes: 470

Points: 25

He is equally at home at outhalf and that’s where he will appear now and again as first receiver. It’ll be interesting to see how he copes defensively in Leinster get quick ball to the edges.

12 Brad Barritt

Age: 32

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 95kg (14st 13lbs)

Minutes: 507

Points: 10

A warrior in every respect, he is Saracens defensive lynchpin in the backline, organising those inside and outside him and then leading by example.

11 Liam Williams

Age: 28

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 85kg (13st 5lbs)

Minutes: 388

Points: 10

His loping running style is deceptive as many an opponent will attest. He can shift and step his way through traffic and as befits a player who excels at fullback is very good in the air.

Liam Williams dives to score for Saracens against Wasps. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty

10 Owen Farrell

Age: 27

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 94kg (14st 11lbs)

Minutes: 465

Points: 79

A brilliant playmaker who reads the game very well and can open up opponents with a pass or a well judged punt or dink, while also an accomplished place-kicker. Fond of a tackle too.

9 Ben Spencer

Age: 26

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 89kg (14st)

Minutes: 374

Points: 24

Quick and sharp in his service, he offered a box-kicking master-class against Munster in the semi-final, and is happy to exploit any gaps on the fringes.

1 Mako Vunipola

Age: 28

Height: 6’

Weight: 121kg (19st)

Minutes: 346

Points: 0

He was outstanding when England beat Ireland in the Six Nations backing up a voracious work ethic on both sides of the ball with real quality.

2 Jamie George

Age: 28

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 108kg (17st)

Minutes: 570

Points: 10

The Lions test hooker has been consistently excellent for some time now and is another that gets through huge volumes or work while performing the basics to a very high level.

3 Titi Lamositele

Age: 24

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 130kg (20st 6lbs)

Minutes: 131

Points: 0

Don’t be fooled by his sheer size, the American international gets around the pitch well, contributing in the tight, carrying and also capable of making his considerable presence felt in the tackle.

4 Will Skelton

Age: 27

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 119kg (18st 11lbs)

Minutes: 350

Points: 5

The giant lock has turned his back on the Wallabies to remain with Saracens, and has been a revelation after shedding 21kgs over the past 18 months.

5 George Kruis

Age: 29

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 117kg (18st 5lbs)

Minutes: 559

Points: 0

The England international has overseen the best lineout in this season’s Champions Cup and he’s often the focal point for the throw.

6 Maro Itoje

Age: 24

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 110kg (17st 4lbs)

Minutes: 470

Points: 10

A superb player and back to his best, he loves nothing better than getting into the faces of the opposition physically and verbally but crucially has the talent to back it up.

7 Jackson Wray

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 108kg (17st)

Minutes: 380

Points: 5

He’s started six of his side’s eight matches in the tournament to date and offers an orthodox presence in the number seven jersey and left unattended will be a nuisance at the breakdown.

Billy Vunipola starts for Saracens against Leinster in Newcastle. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

8 Billy Vunipola

Age: 26

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 128kg (20st 2lbs)

Minutes: 370

Points: 10

As a player he’s a powerful, rampaging presence, who can embarrass all bar the technically precise in the tackle and also frequently gets the ball away in the tackle.