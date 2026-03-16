Gerry Thornley’s team of the Six Nations: France lead the way and no England player makes the XV

France's captain Antoine Dupont lifts the Six Nations trophy after the victory over England at Stade de France. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

15 Thomas Ramos (France)

France's Thomas Ramos lines up the winning kick during the Six Nations match against England at Stade de France. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

One of the main reasons France are champions, and ultimately the key man. Yet again, the most points (74) and the best kicking ratio (87.5 per cent). He figures prominently in other tournament metrics – second-highest carrier in the tournament with 385 metres (behind only Louis Rees-Zammit), 10 offloads and four try assists.

14 Robert Baloucoune (Ireland)

Ireland's Robert Baloucoune dives in to score a try as Scotland's Darcy Graham attempts a tackle during the Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Getty Images

A very strong slot also featuring Théo Attissogbe (five tries) and Kyle Steyn (four), but Baloucoune really was the find of the tournament at the age of 28. His pace and finishing (three tries) have transformed Ireland, and he’s also an excellent defender, strong in contact and good aerially.

13 Tommaso Menoncello (Italy)

Italy's Tommaso Menoncello on his way to scoring a try against England at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Inpho

Though a ‘12’ the brilliant Menoncello alternates with Ignacio Brex in attack, where he is strong, elusive and quick. Made the fourth most metres (363), the most of any player per carry (8.6 metres), and he beat 20 defenders (second highest). Also scored key tries in wins over Scotland and England. Eddie James was a Welsh find.

12 Stuart McCloskey (Ireland)

Stuart McCloskey gets a pass away for Tommy O'Brien to score Ireland's final try in the victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Contender for player of the tournament. Played every minute, joint highest try assists (six) and turnovers won (eight), third in carries (74), fifth in offloads (eight), second most defenders beaten (20), most dominant in contact (18 times), second highest post-contact metres (105) and ninth highest tackle count (66).

11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

France left wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey scores one of his four tries in the game against England at Stade de France. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

A freakishly quick and skilful winger, whose controlled kicking game whether on the run, out of hand, or on the deck, makes him the best finisher in the world, and clever utilised by his team. Eclipsed his own championship record of eight tries with nine in this campaign, and also had four try assists. Monty Ioane was very good.

10 Matthieu Jalibert (France)

France's Matthieu Jalibert celebrates scoring his side's second try during the game against Ireland at Stade de France. Photograph: Inpho

Just edges the brilliant Finn Russell. Finally let loose and illuminated the championship with his pace, elusiveness and invention. His 14 offloads were the highest and six try assists were joint highest. In four games he made a huge number of carries (57), metres (288) and beat 18 defenders.

9 Antoine Dupont (France)

France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont runs with the ball against England at Stade de France. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

It pains to leave Jamison Gibson-Park out, as he’s also one of the best players in the world, but Dupont edges it for the unrivalled length and range of his kicking game, which contributed to five try assists. Also seventh for offloads (six) and eighth for defenders beaten (17). There were unusual mistakes, but a huge influence.

1 Jean-Baptiste Gros (France)

France's Jean-Baptiste Gros celebrates the victory over England at Stade de France. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Rhys Carré stood out and that try against Ireland was something else, while Pierre Schoeman had a big game in beating of France. But Gros’s scrummaging is why France can play five loose forwards, his tackle efficiency is exceptional (98.1 per cent), with nine dominant tackles, and he had some deft touches.

2: Dewi Lake (Wales)

Dewi Lake of Wales is tackled by Tom O'Toole and Rónan Kelleher of Ireland. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Dan Sheehan was back to his best against Scotland, and Giacomo Nicotera had a strong campaign, but after a very difficult start nobody epitomised the Welsh spirit and resurgence more than their captain, whose 66 tackles was fifth highest and who grew increasingly influential.

3 Simone Ferrari (Italy)

Italy's Simone Ferrari runs at Ireland's James Ryan. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The Italian scrum was strong against all opposition and this was in the main due to the Azzurri tighthead. He was man-of-the-match in the Scottish win, albeit as David Kilcoyne notes, ironically Ferrari rarely scrums in a straight line. Joe Heyes had a good tournament, and Tadhg Furlong saved his best till last.

4 Charles Ollivon (France)

France's Charles Ollivon in action during the game against England at Stade de France. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

One of the French talismen, his return was integral to their title success. A Rolls-Royce of locks, intelligent, athletic, quick, very skilful and hard. In the first three rounds he had two tries and two try assists from the secondrow, then shone at number eight against England. Honourable mention for Daffyd Jenkins.

5 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne celebrates the victory over Scotland at the final whistle. Photograph: Inpho

King of the jackal, where he made seven of his eight turnovers (joint highest) and should have been awarded several more. Clever, skilful, tough – his 73 tackles were the fifth highest despite being on the bench against Italy. Remains world class and the epitome of a big game player.

6 Francois Cros (France)

Francois Cros of France runs at England's Ben Earl during the game at Stade de France. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Mr Consistency, one of the first names on the team sheet and something of an unsung star. As usual the Toulouse man started every game, bringing a huge work-rate, relentless tackle efficiency (six dominant tackles) and also good hands. Honourable mention for Alex Mann and Michele Lamaro.

7 Rory Darge (Scotland)

Scotland's Rory Darge celebrates scoring his side's third try during the Six Nations match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Another very consistent player, he played all bar four minutes, making 74 tackles (fourth most), with a 97.4 per cent tackle efficiency, and six jackals among his eight turnovers (joint highest), while also taking his try nicely against Ireland. Honourable mention to Josh van der Flier, Manuel Zuliani and James Botham.

8 Caelan Doris (Ireland)

Ireland's Caelan Doris runs at Scotland's Finn Russell during the game at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

As usual a very competitive position. Lorenzo Cannone, Ben Earl, Anthony Jelonch and Aaron Wainwright had strong tournaments. But Doris led by example, played every minute, grew stronger by the game, made 65 carries, beating 18 defenders (both sixth highest) and made 81 tackles (third). Two big carries were defining moments in beating England and Scotland.

Player of the tournament: Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Put simply, how much difference did he make to the destination of the title? Honourable mention for Stuart McCloskey and Thomas Ramos.

Tries of the tournament

1: Louis Bielle-Biarrey v Ireland

France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey celebrates as he runs in to score his side's first try during the Six Nations game against Ireland at the Stade de France. Photograph: Inpho

Even picking from Bielle-Biarrey’s highlights reel is tricky but bouncing off the deck from an ankle tap and his football skills for his first of two on opening night in the 13th minute were an ominous, electrifying portent of things to come.

2: Robert Baloucoune v Scotland

Ireland’s Robert Baloucoune scores his side's third try against Scotland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Jamie Osborne’s second of four tries in four games in the win over England was a fine finish to a good move, and so was Tommy O’Brien’s first last Saturday, but it’s been a long time since Ireland scored a scrum try on the opposite side, showcasing the transformative effect of Stuart McCloskey’s passing and Baloucoune’s finishing. It was thrilling.

3: Rhys Carré v Ireland

Wales' Rhys Carré on his way to scoring a try during match against Ireland in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

That 30-metre finish against Ireland was bordering on iconic as well as funny, and led to those brilliant memes of the Welsh prop beating Usain Bolt.

Moment of the tournament: Thomas Ramos’s penalty v England

He had fully two minutes to think about the title being on the line from when the penalty was awarded to when he struck the ball. Which made striking it so perfectly – it was straight down the middle from the moment the ball left the tee – even more awesome.

Match of the tournament: Ireland 43 Scotland 21

There’s still no better place to win than Twickenham, and in such style, so this is recency bias maybe, but this was Ireland’s best last-day performance in some time and reaffirmed much of the good vibes from the previous three wins. The ball-in-play time was easily the highest and some of the defending, unlike in Paris or Murrayfield a week before, was also excellent.

Surprise of the tournament

Italy beating Scotland, Scotland beating England, Ireland thrashing England, Scotland beating France, Italy beating England and even Wales beating Italy, all defied the odds, and it was the level of surprises which made it the best Six Nations ever.

Things to change

Not much wrong with the game after all, is there? No more Thursday night matches ever again and perhaps get rid of the TMOs, or else start coaching some of them properly. I’d still ban taking drinks to seats.

Personal highlights of the tournament

3rd: Watching Italy beat England in the Lansdowne clubhouse after their AIL game with Young Munster among 70 Azzurri fans from the Capitolina club in Rome and hear them sing Il Canto degli Italiani, second only to La Marseillaise in terms of rousing anthems.

2nd: It took a while, but captivated and engaged Aviva crowd singing The Fields in the end game of the win over Scotland and then Zombie before the Triple Crown trophy presentation. Any chance this could catch on?

1st: Post-match scenes in Twickenham after Ireland’s record win by 42-21. The English fans had vacated the premises to leave an estimated 25,000 strong Green Army to serenade the team. There’s something about the Irish diaspora and travelling fans celebrating in Twickenham.

Pub of the tournament

The Tap Tavern, Richmond.

Restaurant of the tournament

The Buenos Aires Argentine steakhouse, Richmond.