Drama comes before kick-off as Shelbourne and Bohemians play out tense draw

Both teams clash during the warm-ups ahead of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Bohemians at Tolka Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Premier Division: Shelbourne 0 Bohemians 0

Tension surged throughout this Tolka Park derby clash following a pre-match flare-up between both sets of players and the respective coaching teams. Alas, the contest itself lacked the same sort of punch, with a game-settling moment of magic conspicuous by its absence despite the end-to-end nature of proceedings.

The fuse on a fiery night was lit 10 minutes before kick-off when the Shelbourne players and members of their backroom team took exception to the Bohemians squad arriving into the half they were warming up in, to applaud the visiting fans behind the goal.

Terse words quickly morphed into a melee involving players and coaches and, with the match officials inside the dressingroom finalising their own preparations, it needed a handful of cool heads on either side to step into the melting pot and calm things down.

Not that it lasted too long, mind. Rival coaches then sparked another flashpoint among themselves at the opposite end of the pitch as they headed for the tunnel. Clashes between these neighbours tend to be energised at the best of times, but Tolka Park was simmering.

So what of the game itself? Full-blooded as you would expect but while referee Aaron O’Dowd was always going to have his hands full after those pre-match antics, he handled the situation well and allowed an absorbing contest flow but without either side doing enough to maximise their return.

It was end-to-end throughout an opening half where Bohemians started on the front foot, playing into their supporters behind that Ballybough goal. Zane Myers showed why the Gypsies were keen to sign him over the winter on a permanent deal from Championship side Hull City.

On his first start, his pace troubled the Shelbourne defence throughout and he reeled off two efforts at goal inside 16 minutes. Conor Parsons followed up with another but couldn’t generate the power to beat goalkeeper Wessel Speel from inside the box.

Zane Myers of Bohemians runs past Jack Henry-Francis of Shelbourne during the game at Tolka Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Bohs captain Dawson Devoy was shortlisted for PFAI Player of the Year last season and has picked up where he left off this year, instrumental in driving the Gypsies to the top of the league. A constant menace, he also tested Speel with a low drive.

Shelbourne only got motoring late in the half and while they enjoyed good possession, very little fell their way in the Bohemians box. From their best attack of the half, Evan Caffrey couldn’t get the ball out of his feet quick enough to shoot from the penalty spot, while Patrick Hickey’s headed clearance was key in denying Zeno Ibsen Rossi.

But Caffrey ought to have put the hosts ahead within two minutes of the second half. Harry Wood floated a cross into the Bohemians box and Caffrey was well placed having dodged scrambling defenders, but skewed his header wide from eight yards.

Neither side asserted outright dominance and the tit-for-tat nature of the attacks continued for the remainder. Myers was such a handful and remained central to Bohemians’ best work, teeing up Ross Tierney who drew another good save from Speel.

It wouldn’t be the big Dutchman’s last intervention either. Bohemians were throwing everything at Shelbourne in injury-time and Speel turned away another Devoy shot, before standing firm to deflect a Colin Whelan flick at goal from point-blank range. Those Bohemians fans at the opposite end of the ground thought it had gone in.

Ultimately, for all the have-a-go approach, neither side had the guile to unlock the other. While the contest always flowed, it just lacked a moment of quality to settle it either way on a night when the pre-match shenanigans provided the drama.

SHELBOURNE: Speel; Gannon, Rossi, Ledwidge; Caffrey, Norris (Kelly 65); McInroy, McInroy, Henry-Francis (Lunney 71); Caffrey, Wood (Freitas 89), Lundgren (Coote 65); Boyd (Martin 71).

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Power, Hickey Todd, Mullen; Devoy, Flores (McDonnell 75); Myers (Strods 75), Tierney, Parsons (Vaughan 82); Whelan.

Referee: A O’Dowd (Dublin).

Monday night’s other Premier Division results

Drogheda United 0 Shamrock Rovers 0

Dundalk 1 [Horgan 82 pen] Sligo Rovers 0

Galway United 4 [Twardek 10, 61; Hurley 45+3 pen; Pierrot 90] Waterford 3 [Facchineri 35og, Amond 38; Lonergan 90+2 pen]

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Derry City 0