Trump ‘demanding’ other countries help reopen Strait of Hormuz; ‘drone-related incident’ at Dubai airport

Main points

Israel continued to launch ⁠strikes on Iran as well as Lebanon and Gaza, beginning what it described as “limited ground operations” against Hizbullah

US president Donald Trump says they are talking to seven nations about securing Strait of Hormuz. However, Japan and Australia said they were not planning to send navy vessels to the Middle East

Trump also warned ​that Nato faces a “very bad” future if its members don’t assist in reopening the strait, the Financial Times reported

Flights are resuming at Dubai International Airport, according to its operator, after a “drone-related incident” sparked a fuel tank fire nearby earlier

Key reads

If you thought Hizbullah were a spent force, think again

Violent aggression against violent repression will never bring peace to Iran

Trump Strait of Hormuz call goes unanswered

US president Donald Trump’s demand that other countries help reopen the Strait of Hormuz has been made with a resounding no by most countries that have been asked, with none committing to the task, according to this analysis.

A smoke plume rises from an ongoing fire at Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 16, 2026. Flights were gradually resuming at Dubai airport on March 16, previously the world's busiest for international flights, the airport operator said, after a "drone-related incident" sparked a fuel tank fire nearby, as Iran kept up its Gulf attacks. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /

Dubai International Airport to reopen after drone incident

Emirates said it will resume limited services at Dubai’s main international airport after a drone incident caused a suspension of flights hours earlier, the latest incident to set back the aviation hub’s efforts to normalise operations as the Iran conflict enters its third week.

Emirates said it expects to operate a limited schedule after 10am local time. The state-owned carrier had to cancel some flights from today’s schedule after a suspension of operations that lasted more than seven hours — the longest halt since Dubai restarted flights at the airport through what it calls “safe air corridors” three days into the war.

Local authorities announced the suspension after a “drone incident” caused a fire at a nearby fuel tank on Monday, which forced aircraft to circle outside the airport while emergency teams responded. The fire was successfully contained, Dubai’s media office said in a post on X. No injuries have been reported so far.

Dubai, the world’s busiest international hub, has faced a series of attacks since the war started, regularly disrupting flights. It’s the third incident the media office has confirmed in the past two weeks, including a hit on the second day of hostilities that damaged a concourse and resulted in four injuries.

Two drones also fell in the vicinity of the airport last week on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to four people. All the attacks, along with missile and drone interceptions happening across Dubai, have resulted in frequent delays and lengthened flight times as aircraft circle the skies outside Dubai International Airport on a daily basis.

The facility had stopped all flights for more than two days at the start of the conflict as Iran launched retaliatory strikes.

Emirates, the biggest carrier operating out of the airport and the world’s largest international airline, had suspended flights overnight and urged passengers not to go to the airport. Dubai police shut down several roads that lead there.

EU to discuss Strait of Hormuz

EU member states will discuss ‌what can be done from ​the European side to keep the Strait of ​Hormuz open, the EU’s ⁠foreign policy chief Kaja ‌Kallas said ‌on ​Monday.

“It is in our ⁠interest ​to keep ​the Strait of ‌Hormuz open and that’s ​why we are also ⁠discussing ⁠what ​we can do in this regard from the European side,” she said, speaking ‌to journalists ⁠ahead of a EU foreign affairs meeting in ‌Brussels - Reuters.

Authorities in Dubai announced a temporary suspension of flights at the international airport—one of the busiest in the world—following a drone attack that struck fuel storage facilities.



Access roads to the airport have also been closed.

The fire at the airport complex continue pic.twitter.com/zXerFWyxwe — Jeronimo (@Jeronim77706053) March 16, 2026

Israel completely underestimated the resilience of Hizbullah, according to this analysis by Mark Weiss.