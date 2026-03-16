Rugby

James Ryan a doubt for Leinster’s trip to Glasgow as Andrew Porter returns to training

James Lowe remains unavailable after suffering groin injury in Ireland’s win over England at Twickenham

James Ryan is a doubt for Leinster's trip to play Glasgow on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
James Ryan is a doubt for Leinster's trip to play Glasgow on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Mon Mar 16 2026 - 14:201 MIN READ

Ireland secondrow James Ryan is a doubt for Leinster for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with top of the table Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm).

Ryan, a key part of Ireland’s campaign in this year’s Triple Crown success, is due to be further assessed on a calf injury with a final decision on his availability to be made later in the week.

Irish prop Andrew Porter, who missed all of this year’s Six Nations with a calf injury is integrating into training as he continues his recovery.

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Irish winger James Lowe, who suffered a groin injury during Ireland’s win over England at Twickenham in February, will also miss Leinster’s trip to Glasgow as he continues to recover.

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Elsewhere, Diarmuid Mangan sustained injuries to his shoulder and foot and will be unavailable for selection, while Hugh Cooney sustained a foot injury and is also unavailable.

There were no further updates on the injuries to Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle.

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Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times
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