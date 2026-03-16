James Ryan a doubt for Leinster’s trip to Glasgow as Andrew Porter returns to training

James Ryan is a doubt for Leinster's trip to play Glasgow on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Ireland secondrow James Ryan is a doubt for Leinster for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with top of the table Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm).

Ryan, a key part of Ireland’s campaign in this year’s Triple Crown success, is due to be further assessed on a calf injury with a final decision on his availability to be made later in the week.

Irish prop Andrew Porter, who missed all of this year’s Six Nations with a calf injury is integrating into training as he continues his recovery.

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Irish winger James Lowe, who suffered a groin injury during Ireland’s win over England at Twickenham in February, will also miss Leinster’s trip to Glasgow as he continues to recover.

Elsewhere, Diarmuid Mangan sustained injuries to his shoulder and foot and will be unavailable for selection, while Hugh Cooney sustained a foot injury and is also unavailable.

There were no further updates on the injuries to Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle.