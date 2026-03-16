Crime & Law

Man (31) dies after suspected stabbing incident in Cork city

Father of one understood to have left wife and child in apartment on Carroll’s Quay to go and get food but returned with injuries

garda, gardaí, An Garda Síochána, garda lamp, garda station
The man returned to his home at Camden Court, Carroll's Quay in Cork after apparently being stabbed. Photograph: iStock
Barry Roche
Mon Mar 16 2026 - 22:041 MIN READ

Gardaí have opened an investigation following the death of a man in a suspected stabbing incident in Cork city on Monday evening.

Detectives have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office following the death of the 31-year-old, a father of one from eastern Europe, in his flat at Camden Court, Carroll’s Quay.

The man is understood to have come home from work to his wife and young child at their apartment near the Christy Ring Bridge.

He then went out to get something to eat but returned home having being stabbed. His wife called the emergency services but they were unable to resuscitate him and the man was pronounced dead by a local doctor.

READ MORE

Gerry Thornley’s team of the Six Nations: France lead the way and no England player makes the XV

Meath home built without planning permission is seized by gardaí, ending 20 year legal saga

War in Middle East live updates: EU countries decline Trump’s call for help with Strait of Hormuz; Irish embassy in UAE warns against sharing photos

Oscar winner Jessie Buckley to her husband: ‘You, Fred, I love you. I want to have 20,000 more babies with you’

The area was sealed-off by gardaí to allow for a technical examination and the man’s body remained at the scene on Monday night.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and a Family Liaison Officer is assisting the man’s family, who have been removed from the apartment.

Gardaí have started carrying out door-to-door inquiries and harvesting CCTV footage from the area in the hope it will assist them in establishing what happened to the man.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times