Man (31) dies after suspected stabbing incident in Cork city

The man returned to his home at Camden Court, Carroll's Quay in Cork after apparently being stabbed. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have opened an investigation following the death of a man in a suspected stabbing incident in Cork city on Monday evening.

Detectives have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office following the death of the 31-year-old, a father of one from eastern Europe, in his flat at Camden Court, Carroll’s Quay.

The man is understood to have come home from work to his wife and young child at their apartment near the Christy Ring Bridge.

He then went out to get something to eat but returned home having being stabbed. His wife called the emergency services but they were unable to resuscitate him and the man was pronounced dead by a local doctor.

The area was sealed-off by gardaí to allow for a technical examination and the man’s body remained at the scene on Monday night.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and a Family Liaison Officer is assisting the man’s family, who have been removed from the apartment.

Gardaí have started carrying out door-to-door inquiries and harvesting CCTV footage from the area in the hope it will assist them in establishing what happened to the man.