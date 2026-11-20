Ireland's Fionn Rowsome runs in to score his side's first try of the match despite Adam McKenzie of Scotland. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ireland Under-20 29 Scotland Under-20 31

Scotland were the worthy winners, a little bit sharper and slicker as befits a side that had six returning players from the group that finished fifth at last summer’s World Junior Championship. The visitors won more of the collisions on the gainline, giving them the quick ball to play off and were a little more ruthless in exploiting opportunities.

There was more than enough to hearten new Ireland Under-20 head coach Cullie Tucker. The scrum and maul were superb on the night, and individually there were some excellent performances, the three-quarter line to a man, with Bernard White a standout with some lovely touches.

His fellow centre Tom Bell and wings Harry Waters and Geoff O’Sullivan enjoyed some fine moments. Up front tighthead prop Harry Goslin was excellent in all facets of the game, while both secondrows Jamie Walsh and Jonny Ginnety, got through plenty of work as did the backrow, while Ben Guerin and Dara Walsh provided the dynamic impact for which Tucker would have looked.

The first half was played at a lively clip, both sides showing great enterprise and variety in their attacking patterns and the contest also stressed the importance of discipline. Ireland conceded two tries while a man short, first when Ginnety was in the bin, and on the second occasion when White received a yellow card.

James Dalrymple, his secondrow partner Christian Lindsay, and left wing Rory Caldwell each grabbed a try while Harry Clark posted two conversions.

Ireland's Jonny Ginnety after the game. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Ireland had scored first through fullback Fionn Rowsome following scrumhalf Frankie Óg Sheehan’s clever kick and had the final say of the half, a smart finish from left wing O’Sullivan. Bell’s hands made the space, facilitated by the absence of Scottish centre Harry Kesteron, who was on the naughty chair at the time.

Goslin powered over for the home side’s third try with Charlie O’Connor converting two to leave the contest finely poised at 19-19 at the interval. Rory McHaffie’s try gave Scotland the lead, Ireland struck back through replacement hooker Taylor Coles, but the visitors led 26-24 thanks to Clark’s successful conversion.

The game lost a little of its lustre, the rugby less cohesive and more error-strewn on foot of the glut of replacements. Still Ireland’s scrum was not only a thing of beauty but a rich resource when it came to penalties. They just needed a little more patience at times and perhaps marginally quicker to move the ball away from the breakdown.

In a first match for the group there is going to be acclimatisation to each other and the game plan but there was enough in the 80 minutes to suggest that Ireland are going to have a decent side come the Six Nations, especially with injured players like Josh Neil to return.

Scotland looked to have won the game late-on when Caldwell raced over for his second try, but Rowsome’s second try earned the home side a shot at a draw but replacement outhalf Paul Neary, who had shown some lovely handling skills, pushed the conversion slightly.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 4 mins: Rowsome try, O’Connor con, 7-0; 20: Caldwell try, 7-5; 29: Dalrymple try, Clark con, 7-12; 33: Goslin try, O’Connor con, 14-12; 38: Lindsay try, Clark con, 14-19; 40 (+1): O’Sullivan try, 19-19. Half-time: 19-19. 46: McHaffie try, Clark con, 19-26; 56: Coles try, 24-26; 71: Caldwell try, 24-31; 78: Rowsome try, 29-31.

IRELAND: Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen); Harry Waters (Blackrock College), Tom Bell (QUB), Bernard White (UCD), Geoff O’Sullivan (Dublin University); Charlie O’Connor (QUB), Frankie Óg Sheahan (Cork Constitution); Jamie Bohan (Naas), Joe Christle (UCD), Harry Goslin (Clontarf); Jamie Walsh (Young Munster), Jonny Ginnety (Dublin University); Alex Lautsou (Shannon), Reuben Flynn (Corinthians), Cian Butler (Portlaoise, capt).

Replacements: Taylor Coles (Nenagh Ormond) for Christle, Luke Coffey (UCD) for Sheehan, Paul Neary (St Mary’s College) for O’Connor, Dara Walsh (Corinthians) for Flynn (all 47 mins); Ben Guerin (Old Wesley) for Bohan (51); Matthew Brennan (Clontarf) for Bell (57); Paddy Woods (QUB) for Walsh, Bobby O’Callaghan (Cork Constitution) for Rowsome (both 59); Aaron Moloney (Nenagh Ormond) for O’Sullivan (62); Eric Cantillon (Garryowen) for Goslin (67); Rowsome for White (73); Adam Boyd (Instonians) for Butler (74).

Yellow cards: Jonny Ginnety (9 mins); Bernard White (31).

SCOTLAND: Rory McHaffie; Ben McDonald, Henry Kesterton, Harry Soboil, Rory Caldwell; Harry Clark, Adam McKenzie; Daniel Cruikshanks, Jack Utterson, Murray Robertson; James Dalrymple, Christian Lindsay; Harry Jackaman, Harvey Preston (capt), Rory Baxter.

Replacements: Michael Scarth for Cruikshanks (34 mins); Henry Widdowson for McDonald (h-t); Jack Kemp for Baxter (45); Hamish Mather for Jackaman (47); Will May for Dalrymple, Callum Jessop for McHaffie (both 51); Jack Nesbitt for Utterson, Zak Burgess for Roberston, Charlie Robbie for Jessop (all 61); Gregor Johnston for McKenzie (65); Archie Appleby for Preston (69).

Yellow cards: Harry Kesterton (32 mins); Christian Lindsay (55).

Referee: Thibaut Santamaria (Fra).