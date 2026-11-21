Andy Farrell described Ireland’s statement 20-17 win over South Africa as “a big night for everyone who’s Irish” and the vast majority in the 50,000 crowd at the Aviva Stadium couldn’t have disagreed, nor indeed the hundreds of thousands watching on television.

But it was a particularly momentous night for his team. The Irish head coach had relished the challenge posed by wounded world champions seeking to avoid successive defeats for the first time since November 2024, when also beaten on consecutive Saturdays by Ireland and France. And so did his players.

Playing “the world’s best by a stretch at this moment in time I would have thought”, Farrell said: “It was a game that we wanted to challenge ourselves and see how we went and obviously fronting up and showing the character that we did and coming out the right side of the win is a big night for everyone who’s Irish.”

It is impossible not to view this game in the prism of next year’s World Cup, and this win ended a run of six consecutive losses against the world’s top three by an average of 15 points.

“We certainly took a step forward,” admitted Farrell.

“Look, I’ve said it already, the World Cup is in 10 months’ time or 11 months time or whatever. It’s all about stepping stones and this is a big one, that’s for sure.”

The Boks are the world’s best side and indisputably have the best scrum.

The carnage wreaked by the Boks scrum in the corresponding game a year ago forced Ireland to concede eight penalties, a penalty try and incurred two of their four yellow cards in an otherwise defiant 24-13 defeat. They drew on that defiance and rolled up their sleeves at scrum time, and although the scrum penalty count was 4-1 to the Boks and they scored off a scrum penalty advantage, the wreckage wasn’t nearly as pronounced.

The Aviva didn’t have to wait long, two minutes to be precise, for the game’s first scrum, and the seventh arrived in the 26th minute when a huge, sustained shunt by the Irish pack, led by Andrew Porter, earned a penalty and drew a roar every bit as loud as for either of Robert Baloucoune’s try.

A rock-solid defensive scrum five metres from their own line, with the reserve backrow, was every bit as significant.

Ireland's Josh van der Flier during a scrum against South Africa. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“It was huge,” agreed Farrell. “Even the last scrum there, you’ve got lads coming on who have not that much experience who have logged that down and the one under the post as well where Nick Timoney was at eight and came out to the back of the scrum. There were some massive moments but you’re right, that was certainly an energy giver.”

Delving deeper into this crucial aspect of the game, Farrell added: “Yeah, I think it epitomised what I said to the players and what we were about in general. Certainly that was the message at half-time as well, I thought we were very good at just getting on with it, it’s not always going to go your way against the world’s best.

“Certainly at scrum time because they are certainly world-leading in that regard but we took everything in isolation and just kept going on to the next moment. That was the story of the game really because it didn’t really matter whether they got a scrum penalty and kicked out for a lineout.

“We got a turnover with Joe McCarthy, they score a try and we kick off and we score a try pretty quick after that. You understand what I mean, it was pretty impressive how the lads just kept rolling character-wise when they weren’t perfect.”

The captain Dan Sheehan, who had been energised by giving the back five their cues from number eight, admitted: “We’ve been disappointed in the scrum for the last 12 months and put a real focus on it in the summer and into this autumn series.

“It’s nice to see that the extra work is paying off. I think there’s an appetite from the whole pack. It’s not just the frontrow that are leading it. The back five are leading it as well. You need everyone buying into it, especially against a top-quality pack like South Africa. Obviously it wasn’t perfect at times. They were on top of us a good few times.

“We’ll go back and we’ll have to work harder and get better again but I just think the detail we’ve put in the last three months or so.

On his own role as the starting hooker, Sheehan said: “I enjoyed the challenge. It wasn’t perfect by any means but something different keeps your mind busy and almost gives me a distraction from thinking about the game too much, just worry about your own stuff and get on with it.

“I was pretty happy with how the lads fronted up, especially in the pack. I thought we kept our calm pretty well at times and backed ourselves when it mattered. We could have taken a few threes, maybe. We just backed ourselves and went to the corner.

“We talked about it all week, about making sure we front up on big days like this and the privilege of having the world champions in our back garden and for lads to show up meant a lot.”

South Africa's Ethan Hooker and Ireland's Robert Baloucoune contest for a high ball. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

On Rob Baloucoune’s match-winning performance, Sheehan said: “He was amazing today, wasn’t he? Some of the high ball stuff was amazing. He dropped a couple but he was still in the contest, making it tough for South Africa.

“Some of the stuff that the did and the belief that he’s getting? Just give him the ball in a bit of space and one v one – that’s all we want. He’s certainly growing as an international player, that’s for sure.”

As for the Rassie sideshow and a reported 800,000-plus to tune into his watch-along from his room on foot of a six-game sanction, Farrell laughed at the thought of having that much attention.

“No but Rassie is his own man and he’s a smart guy. He does things for a reason. There’s always going to be a plan or whatever I don’t know the ins and outs of it.

“The South African boys are in our dressingroom having a beer and it’s an unspoken rule that you just leave it alone really I would have thought. It is what it is.”

But Farrell did take exception to the noises from the South African camp before and after he was unanimously cleared of a hi-drop tackle by a citing committee.

“Yeah I didn’t like all that it carried on during the week as well later on in the week. I didn’t like all that. Sam was cleared and I was there while he was cleared. I didn’t like all that.

“I answered this question on Thursday about the pressure that he would be under but Sam’s done nothing wrong and I was so proud of him in the sense that he played like that.

“Nothing bothered him. I thought he was excellent. I thought he had the courage to play the balls out the back, play quickly and play to space. I thought it was an excellent game from him all-round.”