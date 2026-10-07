Avan Lee appointed interim chief executive of Munster

Avan Lee says he is treating his appointment as Munster's interim chief executive as a permanent role. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Avan Lee will take over as interim chief executive of Munster when Ian Flanagan steps down at the end of the month. The initial appointment is for 12 months but, by his admission, Lee is looking at locking down the position on a full-time basis.

He said: “It’s 12 months, is the interim, which is whatever you take from that. But ... from my perspective, my attitude is that it’s permanent. And, you know, once I do a good job, I’m sure that will happen. But I’m not coming over to look at a 12-month job. I feel like I’m leaving New Zealand for this opportunity.”

The New Zealander served as chief executive of the Hurricanes rugby franchise for more than 10 years (2015-2025) and since then has been a consultant for World Rugby and a member of the board of trustees for Special Olympics New Zealand in a part-time capacity.

Lee brings more than a decade of leadership at the highest level in a career spanning rugby administration, governance, commercial development and high-performance sport where he built a strong reputation for strategic leadership, organisational growth and stakeholder engagement.

Born in Dargaville, he grew up in Whangarei on New Zealand’s north island. His dream was to play for the All Blacks, but, as he said in an interview with the Business Desk media outlet, “that’s akin to saying I wanted to be a superhero, to be honest, because not many people become All Blacks”.

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He did management studies and marketing at Waikato before travelling to Dublin, where he played for Clontarf in a team that contained Bernard Jackman and with Brent Pope as a player-coach.

“After university I went straight to Ireland to play rugby. I played premier rugby, the top division. My first job there was for a marketing company doing event marketing and management; it was very much an entry-level role. I was pretty happy living in Dublin.”

He took up his role with the Hurricanes in June 2015 and led the club through a significant period of their history, which included a first ever Super Rugby title in 2016. In a tribute paid to Lee when he stepped down, a statement from the club read: “Under his guidance, the Hurricanes have developed a diverse commercial network both in New Zealand and abroad, a robust culture, and high-quality playing and coaching rosters, that provide a strong platform for the next chapter of success.”

Lee said of his appointment: “I am honoured to be appointed interim CEO of Munster Rugby. This is a province with a proud history, passionate supporters and a strong reputation within the game. While my professional career has taken me around the world, Ireland has been an important part of my own rugby journey.

“I spent nearly a decade living here, including playing club rugby, and I developed a deep appreciation for the game’s place in Irish communities and the unique connection between rugby clubs and their supporters.

“There are important challenges ahead but I firmly believe there is also tremendous opportunity. I am excited to work alongside our players, coaches, staff, volunteers, partners and supporters as we build on Munster Rugby’s strengths and shape a successful future.

“My message to everyone connected with the province is simple: we are stronger when we stand together. If we unite behind a shared ambition and a commitment to excellence, I am confident Munster Rugby can achieve great things in the years ahead.”

Munster Rugby chair Ger Malone welcomed the appointment, having indicated that Lee interviewed well: “We are delighted to appoint Avan as interim CEO of Munster Rugby. Throughout the interview process, Avan impressed the board with both the breadth of his rugby experience and his clear understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing professional sports organisations today.

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“He brings strong leadership credentials, significant rugby expertise and a collaborative approach that we believe will be hugely valuable to Munster Rugby. The board has every confidence he will provide strong stewardship of the province, and we look forward to working closely with him in the months ahead.”

Lee will take up the role towards the end of this month – he arrives in Ireland on October 21st, the same week Munster travel to take on Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.