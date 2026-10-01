Ian Flanagan to step down as CEO of Munster Rugby

Ian Flanagan at the sod-turning ceremony at the €7.3m Munster Rugby Cork Centre of Excellence in 2024. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ian Flanagan will step down as Munster Rugby chief executive at the end of this month.

The province, in conjunction with the IRFU, announced the decision in a statement today.

He had come under huge pressure from former players and supporters who expressed their frustration and dissatisfaction with the governance at the province.

It read: “Munster Rugby the IRFU today confirm that Ian Flanagan has informed the Board of Munster Rugby of his decision to step down from his position as CEO at the end of October.”

Munster Rugby Chair Ger Malone said: “Ian has served Munster Rugby with dedication and commitment during his time as CEO. He played a central role in the development and delivery of the €7.3 million Centre of Excellence in Cork, which represents an important long-term investment in player development and the wider game across the province.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ian for his contribution to Munster Rugby and wish him every success for the future.”

Ian Flanagan said: “Leading my home province has been a huge privilege. I would like to thank the many people I have worked alongside during my time with Munster Rugby, including our volunteers, staff, sponsors, coaches and players. I would also like to thank our supporters for their unwavering commitment to Munster Rugby over many years. I wish the province every success in the future.”

“An Interim CEO will be announced in the coming weeks and a recruitment process for a permanent successor will be undertaken in due course.”