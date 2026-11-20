A man in his 50s was detained at a Garda station in Kerry. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man in his 30s is in hospital in Kerry with serious injuries after what gardaí described as “a serious assault” in Tralee.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident.

He was detained at a Garda station in the Kerry region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred on Castlemaine Road in Caherweesheen, Tralee, at about 3.40pm.

The man, who was seriously injured, was receiving treatment at University Hospital Kerry on Friday night.

The scene was preserved for examination. Gardaí have asked for anyone who was in the area at 2pm-4pm on Friday to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, and were travelling in the area at the time are also asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí. – PA