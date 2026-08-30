Rassie Erasmus rubbishes All Blacks’ head coach’s ‘walking around’ claims at scrums

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has hit ‌back at claims by his New Zealand counterpart Dave Rennie that the Springbok scrum is illegally “walking around” and ‌pushing straight to gain an advantage at the set piece.

The Springboks ​edged a tense second Test in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in Cape Town on Saturday with a 33-26 victory that leaves the four-match series level at 1-1. The third Test will be played in Johannesburg next Saturday.

Rennie ​shared his thoughts on the scrums after the game, suggesting it was “still a bit of an issue ⁠(the Springboks) walking around,” adding his side would share their concerns with World Rugby.

However, Erasmus believes Rennie is trying to paint a picture for referees of what he feels is a non-issue.

“We’ve been playing as a ⁠pack with these guys together and it’s the first time in ​history that people are talking about us walking around,” said Erasmus.

“The first six scrums ‌for New Zealand, every single one ​collapsed, and it was just reset, reset, reset, reset. So why is it only on ⁠their ball that the scrum collapses?

“Don’t ⁠come with that nonsense ​and say, ‘you’re walking around’ and trying to put that out in the media.

“Their last lineout was skew. I’m not going to moan my arse off about that. So if you just want to start moaning about stuff like that, then they’re under pressure.

“Because last week we didn’t moan after there was clear head contact a lot of the time. And today in the first 40 minutes there ‌were four head contacts, and ⁠nothing was done about it.”

The Springboks dominated in the scrums in the opening Test, but less so in Cape Town, where New Zealand largely held ‌their own.

“We don’t want to stay quiet and just say, ‘Oh, you’re right, we’re walking around’,” Erasmus added. “We scrum ​straight. We’ve never been accused of walking around. So I ​don’t understand.”

After the game in Johannesburg, the series will end with both sides travelling to Baltimore in the US for the final Test on September 12th.