Leinster add South African backrow Josh Neill to academy

Backrower to join Leinster from Western Province early next year

Eighteen-year-old qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandparents. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Tue Sept 09 2025 - 15:01

South African-born Josh Neill has been added to Leinster Academy’s year one intake and will join the province early in the new year, academy manager Simon Broughton has confirmed.

The Irish-qualified backrow is currently attending Rondebosch Boys’ High School in Cape Town and played for the South Africa under-18s in the summer series against France, England and Ireland.

The 18-year-old, who plays his club rugby with Western Province, qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandparents.

He will join the rest of the academy intake in early 2026 when his school year finishes in South Africa.

Josh has an older brother, Jordan, who is already based in Ireland and currently playing cricket with Northern Knights. He has played with Ireland under-19s and made his Irish senior debut in the One Day International game against the West Indies earlier this summer.

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
