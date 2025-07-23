Barry Sheehan: A change from the usual pre-match routine had me uneasy. I needn’t have worried

Dan Sheehan of the Lions scores his side's third try despite the attention of Australia's Harry Potter. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

As this travelling circus pitches tents across various fields of dreams in Australia, the group of parents who shadow their sons has been forming.

A good collective noun tends to describe something about its group. A murder of crows or a host of angels somehow gets under the skin of what brings them together. After the first few stops on tour, the shadow group remains undefined – but the feeling is that a Test week might change all that.

There have been six stops so far, including a return visit to Brisbane. Each town has brought its own charms and the supporting cast grows at every turn.

The shadow show has been mirroring the tendencies of the main event. Cohesion was a challenge at the start, but rhythms and preferences are being learned, and suitable compromises have been found. To resolve some early-day difficulties at the breakdown, the shadows have made a few tactical adjustments – the beer selection for the Test weeks has been confirmed as schooners rather than pints.

Returning to Brisbane for the first Test without the need for a midweek matinee has afforded us some time to rest and retreat. Shadows abandoned their stars and ran for the beaches on the Gold and Sunshine coasts. Australia’s penchant for literal placenames describes these treasures well.

A few days of leisure and laundry among warm, bright skies offer respite to those who have been putting in the hard yards. Trading photographs of whales and dolphins, beaches and bars, restaurants and recommendations keeps the group connected. We have had tougher Tuesdays on this trip.

An attentive Dan Sheehan in the dressingroom. Photograph: Inpho

Brisbane is by far the biggest show yet. The city is magnificent. Its architecture and amenities are like an exhibition of modern art. The transport system works, and the big flow of the Brisbane river is absorbed into city life as it serves both as the backdrop for a collection of stunning buildings and as a main thoroughfare for quick and efficient water taxis.

The blue ocean views from earlier in the week have been replaced by a sea of red. The numbers have swollen and are in great form. Every street and walkway is packed with jersey-wearing support for the four nations. This is a considered and tight coalition. Politics and preferences have been suspended. There is a programme in place to govern these weeks and the group is united. Normal rivalries will resume next season. Until then, we are one.

On the Thursday before the circus went into Test match overdrive, the shadows were briefly wrestled from the darkness. It has always been that a Lions legend, think a Willie John McBride, Ian McGeechan, Jason Leonard or Ieuan Evans, has been invited to present caps and Test match jerseys – the historical symbols of summitting rugby’s Everest.

In a break with tradition, Andy Farrell, the ring master of the big circus, decided that the shadows should step into the light and be present for the capping ceremony. It was a simple yet significant gesture.

In addition, the lucky 23 who were selected to represent the group in the first Test versus the Wallabies had their match jersey presented to them not by a member of the Lions club, but by a member of their family. In a brief but powerful exchange, few words were spoken. They were not needed. Language has not yet evolved enough to capture the emotions, gratitude, honour and respect that simple hugs, back pats and tear-filled eyes can communicate.

The ring master retreated to the back of the room for the entire event. He knows what he is doing because he, too, is an experienced shadow. His smile gives away his thoughts about his squad.

Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan and Jack Conan arrive at the stadium in advance of the first Test against Australia. Photograph: Inpho

The big show was on Saturday night and the crowds rolled up in their thousands. Yellow appears to outnumber red. The groups mix well and create an atmosphere of expectation. The entrance to the Suncorp stadium is via Caxton Street. Pre-match fortunes are being told as bars, food vendors and live music provide the perfect sideshows on the way into the big top.

Shadows like to be in their seats early to get a sense of the place and their team. The warm-up is watched with match intensity as reassurance is sought that your man is in good shape.

Over time a tradition of a quick prematch connection has developed. It is nothing more than a wave or thumbs up from a distance. The performer locating his shadow before the show begins. For some reason it didn’t happen this time and created a little sense of unease in me. I knew he was in good shape and ready to go, but I didn’t want a change in our little routine, which has served us well over the years. I needn’t have had any concerns. The Lions were not to be tamed in this show.

Andy Farrell's Lions fire the first shot in Australia Listen | 46:27

They were ferocious in their opening act without converting pressure into a big lead. You could sense what was coming, and when, early in the second half, an overthrown lineout was gathered, the Lions roared forward. To a man, they saw their chance and went for the jugular. Speed with and off the ball produced the opportunity. In that moment, the Lions caught the evening’s prize of a Test match win.

Post-match, we retreated to the darkness of Brisbane. More connections were made. Enough experiences have now been shared to make us a cohesive group. Schooners and congratulations were served, and there was no trouble at the breakdown. Much like the Lions, we are now a Pride.

Next stop Melbourne.