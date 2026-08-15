Ireland considering nuclear option as fresh energy crisis looms

The Government’s attitude to nuclear has shifted in the past year. Photograph: Getty Images

Nuclear power is being explored as an energy option for Ireland in a study by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to be submitted to Government early next year.

Both kinds of nuclear facility are being examined: the evolving small modular reactor (SMR) type and the long-established conventional large-scale plant.

A modern conventional plant that began operating in Finland in 2024 is proposed as a potential case study.

The exercise is being undertaken by the SEAI, which advises the Government on clean energy and runs the national retrofitting programme.

SEAI is working on a decarbonised electricity system study (DESS) that focuses on a shortlist of 30 energy types and technologies that could free Ireland from reliance on fossil fuels.

Nuclear was retained on the shortlist while other possibilities, such as wave energy, were ruled out.

The DESS will feed into a white paper – a Government policy document – to be drawn up by Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien by the end of 2027.

“The white paper will incorporate the work of the DESS being led by the SEAI,” a statement from O’Brien’s department said. “DESS includes an assessment of over thirty technologies with decarbonising potential”, the statement said, adding this “includes nuclear technologies”.

“The study will identify those technologies which will be most effective in the Irish market.”

SEAI said the DESS would present “evidence-based decarbonised pathway(s) for the electricity system” with at least nine scenarios offered.

“Scenarios are based on the rate of decarbonisation up to 2050. That then selects available technologies for the associated timing,” it said.

“For example, onshore wind is currently available, whereas H2 [hydrogen], nuclear, etc would require an enabling environment to be put in place, so feature at later availability.”

SEAI initially proposed examining SMR as the only nuclear option but extended its assessment to conventional nuclear following “stakeholder feedback”.

Several meetings of a stakeholder forum have taken place beginning late last year. Members of the forum include representatives of the Department of Climate, energy companies, universities, engineering firms and environmental NGOs.

A report on stakeholder engagement said the design of the DESS would be updated based on feedback after some forum members asserted Ireland could have SMR nuclear by 2040 and conventional nuclear by 2055.

The DESS design was to be updated to “review nuclear availability assumptions to ensure they are not too pessimistic”.

The Government’s attitude to nuclear has shifted in the past year. In July last year, O’Brien told an Oireachtas committee nuclear was “not on the table”, saying: “It is not even in the room.”

However, as a fresh energy crisis hit with the war in the Middle East, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters in May that Ireland should “examine seriously” the option of nuclear power.

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor has since received party backing to draw up a bill rescinding the law banning nuclear power generation in Ireland. The bill is expected to be ready for introduction in the Dáil in the autumn.

The move was widely supported by energy experts for opening up discussion on nuclear, although they cautioned it may not be a good fit for Ireland.

Dr Barry Hayes, associate professor in electrical power systems at University College Cork, said the inclusion of nuclear in the DESS was welcome.

“I do think it’s a good idea to properly look into it and find out what’s right for Ireland,” he said. “Nuclear is something a lot of countries are looking at – or looking back into – so we should have our own assessment.”